MXL And Marshall Offer Visual Podcasting Station (VPS) Bundles at NAB 2018

TORRANCE, CA, MARCH 14, 2018 - Marshall ElectronicsandMXL Microphones have introduced customized kits designed specifically for podcasters who want to add live video to their broadcasts. To be demonstrated at NAB 2018 (Booth 6508), the MXL Visual Podcasting Station (VPS) Bundles include MXL microphones and accessories, and Marshall cameras, making it simpler than ever to stream high-quality video podcasts.







To support specific podcast needs, the bundles - VPS Solo and VPS Duo - are offered for solo broadcasting, interview-style broadcasting and broadcasting from the field. The MXL Visual Podcasting Station (VPS) Bundles are configured with combinations of the following products:



* MXL BCD-1 Live Broadcast Microphone

* MXL BCD-Stand Articulated Swivel Arm Mount

* MXL Mic Mate Pro XLR-to-USB Adapter

* MXL USB Hub

* Marshall CV502-U3 USB-powered POV Camera with stock 2.3mm lens

* Marshall CV-4706 6mm Interchangeable Lens



As podcasters struggle to breakthrough on social media, video can breathe new life into their productions to increase engagement. Additionally, taking advantage of broadcast-quality audio and video equipment, coupled with live streaming and podcasting software such as HDV Mixer, OBS Studio, Facebook Live, or YouTube Live, has become a necessity to grow and reach new audiences. "MXL has always been an innovative brand," says Scott Krueckeberg, Brand Manager for MXL Microphones. "The MXL VPS bundles are providing a real turn-key solution for producing video podcasts that offer both high performance and affordability."



The Marshall CV502-U3 Miniature Camera included in the bundles delivers full-HD video and power over a single USB 3.0 cable and comes with a stock 2.3mm 126-degree angle-of-view lens. Also included in the bundle is the Marshall CV-4706 6mm lens, offering a targeted 48-degree angle-of-view for up-close recordings.



MXL's BCD-1 Live Broadcast Dynamic Microphone is a standout broadcasting mic, with special hinged mic stand for easy handling, and built-in shock mount to negate vibrations and unwanted noise. Combined with MXL's Mic Mate Pro audio interface, which converts XLR to USB, and the included MXL USB Hub, the VPS bundles provide users with everything needed to instantly produce high-quality live-stream video podcasts from the convenience of a home computer or laptop.



The MXL VPS Bundles will be on display at the 2018 NAB Show (Marshall Booth C6508).



About Marshall:

For over 30 years, Marshall has been a trusted provider of high quality and reliable video, audio and multimedia systems for Broadcast Video, Pro A/V, Pro Audio and OEM applications worldwide. Marshall is dedicated to supplying the Pro A/V market with innovative POV and PTZ cameras, format converters, conferencing microphones and production equipment at great value without sacrificing quality or reliability. Marshall Electronics, Inc. operates manufacturing facilities in the US, China, Japan, Korea and Russia. For more information on Marshall Electronics, visit www.marshall-usa.com.



About MXL:

MXL is a leading manufacturer of consumer and professional audio products for the recording, broadcast, post, production, and live sound markets. MXL is a division of Marshall Electronics, headquartered in Torrance, CA. Additional information on all MXL microphones can be found at www.mxlmics.com.