MX1 Teams Up With IMS Productions to Distribute NTT IndyCar Series Broadcasts

March 5, 2019 — MX1, a global solution provider of media services, and IMS Productions, a leader in media production and technology, announced today a partnership to provide distribution services for the NTT IndyCar Series, the premier level of open-wheel racing in North America. Over the next three INDYCAR seasons, IMS Productions will be responsible for transmitting all NTT IndyCar Series races to international rights holders in more than 80 countries around the globe, and MX1 will provide both operational support and distribution services.

"We are excited for the opportunity to work with IMS Productions and distribute content for INDYCAR, the world's fastest and most diverse racing series," said Susanna Mandell Montello, Vice President of Global Sports at MX1. "MX1's satellite distribution business is used by many big-name broadcasters in the sports environment and has gained a stellar reputation for reliability and worldwide coverage."

IMS Productions will provide technical and engineering expertise and facilities for the creation of INDYCAR content and utilize its C- and Ku-band uplinks for the first mile of distribution, at which point, MX1 will seamlessly receive the feed and distribute it to the world.

IMS Productions is a long-established leader in broadcasting sporting events such as the NTT IndyCar Series and Professional Bull Riders (PBR). By providing media professionals with state-of-the-art broadcast-quality cameras and other cost-effective equipment, IMS Productions brings efficiency and cost savings to sports production.

MX1 is a leading media services provider with a global network that covers downlink/uplink and turnaround services from over 150 satellite platforms. With media centers located on three continents, MX1 will enable INDYCAR to access and distribute its content to even the most remote areas of the world.

"At IMS Productions, we pride ourselves on providing customers with a complete production solution, including mobile units, content services, and transmission services," said Kevin Sublette, President at IMS Productions. "By collaborating with MX1, an expert in delivering flexible services that cut through transmission complexities, we can help INDYCAR distribute its racing content with the ultimate reliability and global reach that is imperative for live sports."

About IMS Productions

IMS Productions is a premier multi-faceted production company located adjacent to the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. IMS Productions is a full-service production supplier with four distinct divisions which include mobile production units, IMS Radio Network, content services for short and long format programing, and transmission services. By leveraging years of talent and experience IMS Productions provides its clients with the finest end to end production services. IMS Productions is wholly owned by the Hulman & Company which also owns the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, INDYCAR, and Clabber Girl baking products. IMS Productions works with broadcasters from around the globe to bring the highest quality programming from venue to millions of screens every week. For more information, visit www.imsptv.com.

About INDYCAR

INDYCAR is the governing body of: the NTT IndyCar Series, the premier open-wheel racing series in North America; the Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires development ladder, which includes Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires, the Indy Pro 2000 Championship presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship; and the Battery Tender Global MX-5 Cup presented by BF Goodrich Tires. INDYCAR events are available to a worldwide audience through a variety of multimedia platforms, highlighted by a broad-reaching partnership with NBC Sports Group. INDYCAR is continually at the forefront of motorsports innovation with drivers, teams and tracks benefiting from safety and technological improvements such as the SAFER Barrier, SWEMS wheel and chassis component tethers, chassis enhancements, advanced aerodynamic bodywork kits, high-definition in-car cameras and E85 ethanol fuel.

About MX1

MX1, a wholly owned subsidiary of SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG), is a leading global media services provider. It works with leading media businesses to shape content into the ultimate viewer experience, ensuring it can appear on any device, anywhere in the world. MX1 offers a full range of content aggregation, content management, channel playout, online video/VOD, and content distribution services via its MX1 360 Unified Media Platform to amplify audience reach on any broadcast, online, or VOD platform.

MX1 has 16 offices worldwide and operates global state-of-the-art media centres on three continents, enabling customers to reach a potential audience of billions around the world. As well as managing more than 5 million media assets, every single day it distributes more than 3,200 TV channels, manages the playout of over 500 channels, and delivers over 8,400 hours of online video streaming and more than 560 hours of premium sports and live events.

