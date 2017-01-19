MX1 Guarantees the Continuity of Sky's Broadcasting Operations

MUNICH -- Jan. 19, 2017 -- MX1, the global media service provider, announced today that Sky Deutschland has signed a multi-year contract extension for back-up services. The contract ensures that, in case of any technical issues with Sky Deutschland's main signal, the broadcaster's programming will be restored in a short timeframe from the MX1 Broadcasting Centre in Unterföhring, Germany.

The agreement includes playout and turnaround services, such as encoding, multiplexing, and encryption, as well as uplink services. To support these services, the MX1 Broadcast Centre will concurrently receive all necessary data and video transmission material from the Sky channels.

"The signing of the contract with Sky is good news for movie fans and sports enthusiasts," said Christoph Mühleib, head of MX1 and ASTRA services in DACH. "This new agreement with Sky confirms the trend that business continuity is becoming more and more important, even in the broadcasting industry. All of our existing customers, new customers, as well as other stand-alone broadcast channels can benefit from these continuity services."

"The absolute reliability of our services for broadcasting operations is very important," said Stefan Kunz, vice president broadcast services at Sky Deutschland. "With the solution provided by MX1, we are able to sustain our broadcasting operation and service availability as seamlessly as possible in the case of critical issues to our main site."

About MX1 (www.mx1.com)

MX1, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG), is a leading global media services provider. The world's first media globalizer works with leading media businesses to transform content into the ultimate viewer experience for a global audience. With more entertainment, more innovation, and more impact, MX1 offers a full range of content management, delivery, and value-added digital media services.

Every day, MX1 distributes more than 2,500 TV channels, manages the playout of over 500 channels, delivers syndicated content to more than 120 leading subscription VOD platforms, delivers over 8,000 hours of online video streaming, and delivers more than 500 hours of premium sports and live events. The new company has 16 offices worldwide and operates six global state-of-the-art media centers, enabling customers to reach billions of people around the world.

