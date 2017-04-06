MX1 Enhances U.S. Media Centre Capabilities, Will Demonstrate Services and Solutions at NAB Show

April 4, 2017 -- MX1, the global media service provider, announces a recent upgrade to its media centre in Hawley, Pa., to expand its capabilities and support over 1500 linear TV feeds with domestic and global content aggregation, management, and distribution. Coinciding with the company's growth in the U.S. market, MX1 will make its U.S. debut at the 2017 NAB Show, April 24-27 in Las Vegas at booth SU7110, and will present its full range of highly optimised content management solutions, complementary media and distribution services, as well as its innovative service platform.



Already a major player in the U.S. market, and trusted by leading media and sports organisations worldwide, MX1 has recently made substantial investments in best-of-breed technologies, as well as hired operational and industry experts to meet customers' growing demands and requirements. These capabilities enable the seamless delivery of services such as national and global content aggregation; content management, channel origination, and playout; as well as live streaming, video-on-demand, and domestic distribution.



"Our solutions and services answer the complex, evolving needs of U.S. broadcasters and content providers that are looking to further simplify content creation and distribution in the region. By upgrading our U.S. facility, we're able to bring even more capabilities and top-flight technologies to these customers," said Avi Cohen CEO at MX1. "NAB is famously where content comes to life, attracting key players in the media and entertainment industry from all over the world, and there is no better venue to showcase our broad portfolio of services, end-to-end solutions, and announce new deals and partnerships in the region."



In addition to demonstrating enhanced U.S. capabilities and expertise, MX1 will be participating in other important events on the NAB conference schedule. Chief Business Officer of Sports and Events, Elad Manishviz, will speak on the panel 'Agile Mixtures of Social, Mobile and OTT are Expanding the Sports TV Kingdom: Here's How.' The company's Chief Strategy Officer, Frank Hoffman, will participate in the session 'Satellite's Growing Role in Over-The-Top Content Delivery,' explaining how satellite has a central part to play in what has previously been a tethered phenomenon.



