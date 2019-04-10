MX1 and Nowtilus Team Up to Empower Personalized and Ad-Funded TV

LAS VEGAS — April 8, 2019 — MX1, a global solution provider of media services, announced today a partnership with Nowtilus, a leading provider of ad delivery for targeted dynamic in-stream ad insertion. By working together, the companies are combining Nowtilus' innovative server-side ad insertion (SSAI) solution with MX1's global media services for broadcasters, TV networks, and OTT service providers. This will create an end-to-end solution bringing personalized TV and targeted advertising services to the big screens and mobile devices in broadcast-grade quality. The targeted and dynamic ad insertion solution will enable service providers to increase ad revenues with their live TV and VOD content. The companies will demonstrate the solution at the 2019 NAB Show, April 8-11, in Las Vegas at the SES Booth SU1410.

"By partnering with MX1 we are transforming the way that broadcasters and video streaming platforms deliver personalised video and advertising, making this process infinitely more efficient and creating additional value for their content," said Patrick Knippel, managing director at Nowtilus. "The combination of our cloud-native, server-side ad insertion technology and MX1's proven services for content aggregation, management, playout, online video, and distribution provides a complete solution for a personalised TV with up to 4K clarity."

Nowtilus' SSAI solution manages the ad insertion process dynamically, allowing a bufferless transition between the video content and ad in a streaming environment. With MX1's expertise in managing all aspects of 4K and OTT workflows, including monitoring and providing 24/7 support, TV channels can easily deliver personalised broadcast television experiences across all devices.

"The television experience is becoming more personal, and this partnership with Nowtilus sets a new standard for efficient delivery of targeted ads and content," said Daniel Kiessling, senior product manager at MX1. "By integrating our world-class media services with Nowtilus' SSAI solution, we're ushering in a new video streaming experience that enables service providers to achieve a higher return on ad revenues."

# # #

About Nowtilus

Nowtilus is a solution provider for server-side ad-insertion. It serves OTT streaming platforms, service operators, and broadcasters worldwide with video monetization. The solution provides advanced ad-delivery by targeted in-stream ads in live-linear TV and VOD, while keeping the highest broadcast quality and preventing ad-blocking in streaming services. The SaaS-based offering comes with an easy-to-integrate, cloud-native technology stack and is fully compatible with third-party streaming components. In addition, the solution manages creation and delivery of personalized OTT channels. Nowtilus is based in Berlin and Halle, Germany.

About MX1

MX1, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG), is a leading global media services provider. It works with leading media businesses to shape content into the ultimate viewer experience, ensuring it can appear on any device, anywhere in the world. MX1 offers a full range of content aggregation, content management, channel playout, online video/VOD, and content distribution services via its MX1 360 Unified Media Platform to amplify audience reach on any broadcast, online, or VOD platform.

MX1 has 16 offices worldwide and operates global state-of-the-art media centres on three continents, enabling customers to reach a potential audience of billions around the world. As well as managing more than 5 million media assets, every single day it distributes more than 3,200 TV channels, manages the playout of over 500 channels, and delivers over 8,400 hours of online video streaming and more than 560 hours of premium sports and live events.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/MX1/190408MX1.docx

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@mx1global%20and%20@NowtilusVOD%20Team%20Up%20to%20Empower%20%23Personalized%20and%20%23Ad-Funded%20TV

Follow MX1:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mx1global

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mx1global

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mx1global/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLEIU2Yi2fg6Y6zXlQqJzTA