mun2 to Bring the Tradition of Thanksgiving NFL Football to Spanish-Language Homes Across America

LOS ANGELES – Nov. 25, 2014 - NBCUniversal’s Hispanic cable network mun2 is bringing the uniquely American tradition of Thanksgiving NFL football to the homes of Latinos across the U.S., with the exclusive Spanish-language broadcast of the NFL’s Thanksgiving night game this Thursday, Nov. 27. The highly anticipated contest is a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship Game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, won by the eventual Super Bowl-champion Seahawks, 23-17.

La NFL en mun2 pre-game show will begin live from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. Bringing viewers all the action on the field throughout this NFC West divisional clash will be play-by-play announcer Rene Giraldo, along with color commentator Edgar Lopez and sideline reporter Veronica Contreras. In addition to live action reporting, mun2 will air several custom segments showcasing the two teams, the NFL and the Thanksgiving tradition in a relatable way to the Hispanic audience.

The Thanksgiving night game is the second of five La NFL en mun2 broadcasts this NFL season. mun2 kicked off its coverage in September, broadcasting the Hispanic Heritage Game on Sept. 28, during which the Dallas Cowboys defeated the New Orleans Saints, 38-17, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. After the Thanksgiving night game, the network will broadcast two ‘win-or-go-home’ NFL match-ups: a Wild Card Playoff on Jan. 3 or 4, 2015, and a Divisional Playoff game on Jan. 10 or 11, 2015. The season will culminate on Feb. 1, 2015 – the day mun2 rebrands to become NBC UNIVERSO – and airs the exclusive Spanish-language telecast of Super Bowl XLIX, from Glendale, Arizona.

