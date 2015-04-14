MultiDyne "Systemizes" Any HD/4K Camera With New SilverBack 4K5(TM) Transceiver

System Facilitates Power and Five 3-Gb/s HD/SDI Signal Paths Between the Camera and the Base Station Over a Single Tactical or SMPTE Hybrid Fiber Cable

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. -- April 13, 2015 -- Providing value and reliable performance for both high-definition as well as 4K/Ultra HD projects, MultiDyne(R) Video & Fiber-Optic Systems has expanded its line of high-quality fiber-optic transceivers with the introduction of the new SilverBack 4K5(TM) fiber-optic system for 4K quad-link 3G camcorders. At the 2015 NAB Show, booth C7920, MultiDyne will show U.S. broadcasters, for the first time, how its new SilverBack 4K5 camera-mounted system allows operators to broaden the use of their existing 4K cameras by converting any quad-link 4K camcorder to a 4K live, fully systemized camera, connected to a base station with a single fiber cable.

The new SilverBack 4K5 incorporates the proven fiber-optic connectivity solutions of MultiDyne's decades of experience outfitting production environments for OB vans and production control rooms to create a finely tuned solution for 4K/UHDTV multi-camera production that is easy to set up and free from distance limitations inherent with typical SMPTE video cables.

The SilverBack 4K5 provides a full-bandwidth fiber-optic link between any quad-link or dual-link 4K camera and the truck, control room, or "video village" position, enabling the user to incorporate existing cameras, HD or 4K, into a major multicamera project or allowing a director and director of photography on set to have full connectivity to and from the camera positions.

"The new 4K5 transceiver is worthy of any camera attached to it," said Frank Jachetta, president of MultiDyne. "Across the SilverBack line, we offer a sleek design. The new transceiver, when attached to a camera that typically does not have access to intercom and tally signals, adds new value by allowing the operator to use their existing camera for 4K projects. This preserves the customer's investment in their HD or 4K camera and ensures a high-quality image result. We've designed the unit to be tightly integrated into the back (or side) of a camera while being as unobtrusive as possible. I often hear customers tell us that once set up, they can barely tell where the unit begins and the camera ends."

By putting power and five 3-Gb/s HD/SDI signal paths between the camera to the base station (required for multicamera 4K/UHD TV production) onto a single tactical or SMPTE hybrid fiber cable, the SilverBack 4K5 system ensures robust, trouble-free connectivity, regardless of the application. The SilverBack 4K5 base station is a standard 1RU enclosure with LED status indicators for each signal, as well as a color LCD screen that intuitively displays system status and general health.

The ergonomics of the new SilverBack 4K5 camera unit, among the most compact of its kind, allow it to mount elegantly to any dual and quad link 3G HD-SDI 4K camera avoiding challenging angles or sharp corners. The respective camera manufacturer's control panel provides full camera control throughout the system. Additionally, a 10/100 GigE path, genlock, intercom, and audio paths are provided. To monitor operation, the unit's display uses high-intensity blue LEDs that are easy for the operator to see, but not intrusive.

"Unlike larger companies that offer similar technology, we are focused on the user and how to make their production life easier," Jachetta added. "To that end, our staff, including myself, are always accessible should a customer need assistance. That's the MultiDyne way."

The SilverBack family now includes five models: the new SilverBack 4K5; the flagship SilverBack-II(TM); the SilverBack-II-L for multicamera production; the SilverBack-II 4K-L, a feature-rich model that includes ethernet support and a video option for viewfinder or monitor viewing in the field, enabling any 4K camera to be used as part of a multicamera Ultra HD shoot; and the SilverBack II-4K, a low-cost model without the viewfinder/monitor viewing option, designed to support traditional film-style productions. Ultra HD support can be added to any existing SilverBack system through a simple upgrade, enabling customers to cost-effectively deliver a state-of-the-art 4K television experience.

At the 2015 NAB Show, MultiDyne will also show its flagship SilverBack-II transceiver with Juice, a cost-effective, camera-mounted fiber transport solution capable of transmitting any camera signal, including HD-SDI video, audio, control data, GPIOs, tally, and power over a single hybrid fiber and copper cable without relying on local power or batteries. Featuring an elegant, compact case measuring just over one inch thick, the SilverBack-II with Juice eliminates operator fatigue in the field by providing users with a lightweight, remote powering system that can be seamlessly integrated onto any camera.

Ideally suited for news, sports, ENG, D-SNG, OB, and multicamera studio applications, the SilverBack-II with Juice can transport SDI video up to 3G HD-SDI uncompressed with embedded or separate program audio. A return video option also supports up to 3G HD-SDI video for viewfinder or monitor viewing in the field. In addition, the unit enables operators to achieve camera control/RCP paint functions through one of the three available data channels. An additional back channel is available for camera sync or genlock.

The new MultiDyne 4K5 fiber-optic system is available now and comes with a full seven-year warranty on all SilverBack transceiver models (and other products).

