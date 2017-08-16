Multi-functional synchronizer for Crystal Vision's new frame system

Crystal Vision has released a video synchronizer for its new Vision frame system. The best solution for any embedding, de-embedding and timing requirements, SYNNER-VF combines multiple functions on one card to simplify system designs and save broadcast engineers money and rack space. Working with 3Gb/s, HD and SD sources and both AES and analog audio, SYNNER-VF combines a video synchronizer, tracking audio delay, embedder, de-embedder, audio processor and video proc-amp, and includes flexible delay compensation, advanced handling of Dolby E, comprehensive signal monitoring and optional integrated fiber input/output. SYNNER-VF gives more video outputs than Crystal Vision has offered before on a synchronizer, and takes advantage of the dual reference syncs distributed from the Vision frame, resulting in easier wiring and the option of a backup reference.



SYNNER-VF is fundamentally a video synchronizer. It can synchronize incoming video signals which are not locked to the local reference – taking its timing from either of the two references connected via the Vision frame and automatically synchronizing sources up to one frame apart – and can also compensate for timing delays within the video system, ideal for when the frame rate is correct but the source has been passed through equipment and therefore been delayed for a few lines. The ability to cross-lock allows it to conveniently use any available timing signals, with a 3Gb/s, HD or SD input referenced to either HD tri-level syncs or SD Black and Burst. The dual common reference on the Vision frame allows an engineer to achieve maximum system reliability by providing main and backup reference distribution throughout the facility: if the reference and video frame rate become incompatible, SYNNER-VF will attempt to use the other listed reference source and if that is not compatible, lock to the input video. Alternatively the dual common reference allows a facility to use two references featuring different timings, standards or frame rates as required. Further advantages of the Vision frame's dual common reference include less wiring, more video outputs and less system distribution amplifiers required to provide reference syncs.



SYNNER-VF includes tracking audio delay functionality to help maintain lip-sync, running the audio fast or slow to ensure the video and audio stay correctly timed. In addition, SYNNER-VF offers a flexible range of video and audio delays to help match all the signals – including up to ten frames of video and audio delay to match any big system delays.



SYNNER-VF can be used as an embedder or de-embedder – making it ideal for any signal timing applications where external audio needs to be embedded or de-embedded, such as on the station output, station input or before a studio mixer. By fitting up to two audio piggybacks to the main card, it can input and output a mixture of up to eight AES stereo pairs and four analog audio stereo pairs (or eight mono channels) – with this external audio easily combined with audio embedded in the incoming video input using the powerful audio routers which allow full audio shuffling and overwriting. SYNNER-VF allows very flexible handling of Dolby E: it will synchronize video containing a mixture of Dolby E and linear AES within the same audio group (by separating them and synchronizing both types in the appropriate way before re-embedding the audio), and will also auto-correct timing errors with the guardband, aligning it correctly with the output video switching point.



For optimising the quality of the sound or picture, SYNNER-VF can be used as an audio or video processor – offering gain adjustment, audio resampling and stereo to mono conversion, as well as a video proc-amp which allows adjustment of the video gain, black level and independent RGB and YUV gains. For those who need to synchronize signals from beyond the local equipment bay, SYNNER-VF can easily be given integrated fiber input/output connectivity by fitting the FIP-VF fiber input option, FOP-VF fiber output option or FIO-VF fiber input and output option. Having the fiber integral to the card reduces the need to use up additional rack space and money for separate fiber optic transmitters and receivers – and adds further functionality to SYNNER-VF.



Explained Crystal Vision's Managing Director, Philip Scofield: "The introduction of SYNNER-VF demonstrates our continuing commitment to SDI, as well as IP technology. We will be working extensively in both environments for many years to come."



Shipping now, SYNNER-VF is a space-saving 3.8 x 12.8 inches card which can be housed in the Vision 3 frame alongside any other interface or IP cards from the Vision range, with up to 20 synchronizers fitting in 3RU. SYNNER-VF can be used with three different frame rear modules to access the inputs and outputs and offers the most video outputs yet on a Crystal Vision synchronizer. When used with 110 ohm AES or analog audio it provides three video outputs (using the VR02 or VR12 rear modules), while those using 75 ohm AES will get four video outputs (three BNC plus one fiber) via the VR13 rear module. The extensive features can be controlled and monitored using either the integrated control panel on the Vision 3 frame, the VisionPanel remote control panel, complimentary SNMP or the VisionWeb Control web browser software.



