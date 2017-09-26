MovieLabs Taps Sony’s Richard Berger as CEO

San Francisco, September 26, 2017 Motion Picture Laboratories, the studio-backed research and development venture, today announced the appointment of Richard Berger as President & Chief Executive Officer. Berger will lead MovieLabs’ cross-industry initiatives focused on next-generation content platforms and products, automated digital workflows, content security and digital analytics.

Berger brings over 20 years of experience in digital innovation, with more than a decade leading new media and technology efforts at Sony Pictures Entertainment, most recently as SVP of Worldwide Digital Strategy & Advanced Platforms. He is known as a trusted innovator within the entertainment industry, particularly around emerging digital platforms and formats such as UltraViolet and UHD (4K).

“Rich brings that most unusual blend of qualities - deep technical knowledge coupled with an instinctive commercial understanding of how technology can disrupt and swiftly transform our industry,” said Hanno Basse, MovieLabs board member and Chief Technology Officer, 20th Century Fox Film Corp. “His mix of business and technical savvy will provide strong direction to MovieLabs as it drives new technology solutions that will change how the industry delivers and protects its content.”

“I have been fortunate to collaborate with the technologists at MovieLabs on many key industry initiatives,” said Berger. “That includes the introduction of UltraViolet, the advancement of HDR and UHD, enhanced content protection, and standards for automated digital workflows such as delivery of next-generation extras to consumers. MovieLabs has proven an invaluable source of technical excellence and leadership for our industry, and I look forward to shaping more innovation initiatives in the coming years.”

Berger will report to the MovieLabs board of directors and will be based out of a new MovieLabs office in Los Angeles. He replaces Steve Weinstein, who was serving as interim CEO. Weinstein leaves after a successful tenure to spend more time on his entrepreneurship and teaching activities at Stanford and UC Berkeley.

About MovieLabs

Motion Picture Laboratories, Inc. (MovieLabs) is a non-profit technology research lab jointly run by Paramount Pictures Corporation, Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, Universal City Studios LLLP, Walt Disney Pictures and Television, and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. MovieLabs enables member studios to work together to evaluate new technologies and improve quality and security, helping the industry deliver next generation experiences for consumers, reduce costs and improve efficiency through industry automation, and derive and share the appropriate data necessary to protect and market the creative assets that are the core capital of our industry.