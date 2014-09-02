Motion Path | Bigstudios Partner with Orad to Provide World-Class Creative Services

Award-winning creative teams leverage full capabilities of state-of-the-art graphics technology to offer Orad customers around the world a one-stop shop for professional broadcast graphics









MONTREAL, TORONTO and TEL AVIV — September 2, 2014 — Award-winning design agencies Motion Path and Bigstudios, (BMP) and Orad, a leader in broadcast graphics development, announced today a special new creative services offering for the Orad customer community.









The partnership brings top design talent from Motion Path and Bigstudios, whom have a deep understanding of the advanced graphics capabilities offered by the Orad graphics platform. With expertise in technology and design, the trio is well positioned to offer broadcasters everywhere the very best in professionally designed graphic packages for major broadcast productions such as channel launches or re-brands, elections, large-scale sport events and specialty projects of any scale. “The new creative service offering from Motion Path, Bigstudios and Orad brings our customers immense value with regards to visual branding and production optimization,” says Avi Sharir, president and CEO of Orad. “Our collective expertise ensures customers receive a graphics product created by some of the industry’s most gifted designers leveraging the full capabilities of the Orad graphics production platform. Working together, we offer a top quality graphics product that delivers the forward-thinking design and technical prowess the three companies are known for.”









As one of North America’s most experienced design and animation agencies, Emmy-award winning Bigstudios has designed motion graphics for myriad broadcasters, from MTV to ESPN. Its portfolio includes multiple Super Bowls, NCAA Final Four, Major League Baseball, ESPN Monday Night Football, and prime-time news for CBS and ABC. Motion Path is a creative services provider that has designed real-time and 3D graphics for some of television’s highest profile broadcasts, including real-time graphics for Super Bowl XXXIII, multiple U.S. presidential elections as well as elections and newscasts of networks around the world.









Together, BMP offers more than three decades of experience in motion graphics and visual effects; network branding and show packages; real-time, data-driven graphics and custom digital displays of any scale, from sets to malls to stadiums. Correspondingly, Orad needs no introduction as it is firmly established as a world leader in providing real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video servers, and media asset management solutions. Orad’s solutions have been widely adopted by some of the world leading broadcasters such as RTL, ESPN, TF1, TV Globo, CCTV, Channel 4, HBO, DW, Canal+, Turner, Televisa and others.









Orad has often enlisted the services of BMP. Impressed on all fronts with BMP’s service, it was only natural for Orad to enroll BMP as its preferred creative partner. Conversely, BMP has delivered high profile projects for decades using many of the top tier real-time graphic systems, and concluded Orad is the system of choice when reputation and image is on the line.









Asked about this new groundbreaking partnership, Anton Maximovsky, CEO and President of Motion-Path had this to say: “Motion Path | Bigstudios could not ask for a better partner than Orad. We’ve participated in numerous projects together with great results. And also, after having worked on most existing real-time platforms, we realized that our best works and projects were done on the Orad platform. We especially love working with Orad’s authoring tools. We feel these tools give us the unlimited creative freedom. We have also been really impressed with the expertise and support of the Orad team throughout our years of collaboration and we are certain this partnership will serve to strengthen our ties and help us streamline our common objectives as well as the objectives of our clients.”









Jocelyne Meinert, owner and director of Bigstudios, adds, “This is an exciting time for the growth of the BMP partnership. An alliance with Orad’s amazing technologies, their excellence and expertise internationally will create exactly the kind of new opportunities we are looking for, capitalizing on our years of creative and technical broadcast experience.”









Further information about Motion Path is available at www.motion-path.com. More information about Bigstudios is available at www.bigstudios.com. Additional information on ORAD can be found at www.orad.tv.









About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad's compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT).









About Motion Path

With an emphasis on real-time 3D broadcast graphics, Motion Path is a creative agency comprised of seasoned industry professionals from the broadcast world who have delivered some of the highest profile productions in television. These include the Super Bowl XXXIII, the World Series, U.S. presidential elections, and newscasts for ABC, NBC, CNN, CNBC, ESPN, Fox, Global, and CBC/Radio Canada, among many others. The Motion Path team has won a number of prestigious design awards from the Broadcast Design Association (BDA) and OMNI Intermedia for work on design projects in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Recently, the company has been applying its broadcast expertise and experience on data visualization projects for Fortune 500 customers such as Blackberry and Cisco.









About Bigstudios

Bigstudios has been creating award-winning broadcast motion graphics, visual effects, and animation since 1991, making it one of the most experienced design and animation studios in North America. In addition to numerous international Broadcast Design Association (BDA) and PROMAX awards, Bigstudios has been nominated 17 times for Emmy Awards and has won 5 times for art direction, production design and graphic design. As a full-service facility – working from original concepts to final animation and special effects, Bigstudios provides the gamut of broadcast graphics, from brand launch and brand refresh, to visual effects, to live-action and animated original long-format productions.









All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.









For further information contact:

Orad Hi-Tec Systems Ltd

Ofir Benovici

Vice President Marketing

ofirb@orad.tv









