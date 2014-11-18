More Than 1000 TVUPacks Used to Deliver Live Coverage of U.S. Midterm Elections in All 50 States

TVU Networks, the global technology leader in live mobile IP newsgathering solutions today announced that more than 1000 TVUPack mobile IP newsgathering transmitters were used by hundreds of broadcasters to cover the U.S. midterm elections that took place on November 4, 2014.

Used by a combination of smaller regional broadcast stations and major national news networks, TVUPack IP newsgathering solutions were used to deliver live coverage of local and national election proceedings in all 50 states. Throughout the day, more than 1800 hours of live video were transmitted using TVUPack solutions, delivering real-time updates to viewers from on-location.

“We had a reporter going live with the TVUPack from a congressional candidate’s headquarters in Virginia, and the TVUPack was extremely easy to use and very reliable. The setup and delivery of a live signal was much simpler and easier with TVUPack than it was with our tried and true microwave setups. It was probably the easiest live shot we had on election night, and I thought the video quality was outstanding. Every live shot we did with the pack was absolutely flawless,” said Mark Kraham, News Director, WHAG TV, an NBC affiliate based in Hagerstown, MD.

To cover the breaking events during the day, broadcasters used a number of TVU’s award-winning video acquisition solutions, including TVUPack backpack transmitters, TVUPack Mini camera-mountable transmitters, TVU MLink rack-mountable transmitters designed for use in production vehicles, and TVU Anywhere Pro – a transmission solution designed for mobile smart devices. Broadcasters heavily relied upon TVUPack because of its simple one-button operation and ability to simultaneously transmit over multiple combinations of cellular, WIFI, microwave, and BGAN, Ka-band and Ku-band satellite links. TVUPack also offers broadcasters TVU’s proprietary Inverse StatMux+ transmission protocol and smart VBR technology to ensure enhanced resiliency and superior picture quality in fluctuating bandwidth conditions, as well as the ability to transmit HD video with sub-second latency.

Already in use by hundreds of leading broadcast organizations around the world, the TVUPack family of IP transmission solutions gives broadcasters a powerful and reliable tool to distribute live video content to broadcast, online, and mobile platforms. The TVUPack family of solutions has been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events around the world including the 2010 World Cup, the London Summer Games, U.S. presidential elections, Hurricane Sandy, the 2013 Papal conclave, the Sochi Winter Olympics, and the 2014 FIFA World Cup. For more information about TVUPack and other TVU Networks solutions, please visit www.tvunetworks.com.