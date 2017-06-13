Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems Give Custom Messaging Software a Major Upgrade and a New Name

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- June 13, 2017 -- Monroe Electronics and its Digital Alert Systems subsidiary, the global leaders in emergency communications solutions for video services providers, today announced that their optional Custom Message Plus software is now called Custom Message Pro™. With the name change comes a major upgrade, with many new features and a new interface that make it faster and easier for users in the Mass Notification Emergency Communications (MNEC) market to create audio and video messaging during critical events.



"Customers have appreciated our ability to generate text and audio messages under Custom Message Plus, but they were looking for more selective control and the ability to tie a message to a button for quick recall of specific, prestored messages," said Bill Robertson, vice president of business development for Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems. "This ability is paramount at MNEC sites -- primarily campuses and industrial complexes that rely on digital signage equipment to distribute messages."



An optional software add-on to the companies' One-Net™ and DASDEC™ emergency messaging platforms, Custom Message Pro significantly improves communications by allowing designated users secure access to a specific screen, where they can create detailed, customized audio/video messages for processing by downstream equipment, including other Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) devices. At the same time, it accommodates multiple forms of emergency messaging through One-Net and DASDEC's video and audio capabilities.



A unique new feature available only from Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems is the ability to access and distribute outside messages that could impact people inside the facility, resulting in improved safety. For example, because the software makes it possible to "bridge two worlds," plant managers could warn workers about a tornado in the immediate area, something they might not otherwise be aware of while working inside a windowless building.



In another improvement, Custom Message Pro users can now store message contents and display parameters as named templates, making it much easier to set up different types of messages without having to go through the entire configuration process every time. Enhanced message display parameters provide more control over video and audio duration, repetition, and components. Users can recall and modify stored templates and save them as something new, and they can assign a general-purpose input (GPI) or contact closure to up to 32 templates to instantly trigger a preset message.



Other new functionality includes the ability to link a message to an audio file or derive the audio from Custom Message Pro's premium text-to-speech engine. Monroe and Digital Alert Systems have more than doubled their offering of text-to-speech options from two to five, and customers can now choose their desired male or female voice from the companies' English-language selection at the time of purchase.



Custom Message Pro applies to any One-Net or DASDEC site that needs to improve on-site communication. For example, in the oil industry, there are many television channels in and around an off-shore oil platform. When there's an alarm, rig supervisors want to make everyone on board aware of the situation and give them specific details, such as "report to muster stations," "abandon rig," or "fire" -- all of which are critical to the life and well-being of those aboard the platform. Being able to preset specific alarm responses means supervisors can quickly communicate the condition and the necessary reaction.



"Our Custom Message Pro software is a powerful tool for communicating important and often life-saving information within a campus or any other facility," Robertson said. "When lives are potentially at stake, you don't want to take a chance on missing anyone with your message. When combined with other tools in an emergency manager's arsenal, Custom Message Pro assures a full blanketing of information to everyone who could possibly be impacted."



Custom Message Pro is an option available for any upgrade for DASDEC and One-Net customers with Version 3.1 software and is free for any customers with Custom Message Plus and Version 3.1 software. Other interested customers may contact the factory or their representatives to place an order.



More information about Monroe Electronics products is available at www.monroe-electronics.com. Further information about Digital Alert Systems and its products is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.



# # #



About Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems

Monroe Electronics began operations in 1954 designing and manufacturing specialized electrostatic discharge (ESD) instrumentation that continues today. From its headquarters in Lyndonville, New York, the company provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for all Monroe Electronics, One-Net™, and Digital Alert Systems brands. Monroe Electronics' Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) are the widely accepted standard for CATV with a hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, and service to valued customers around the world. In October 2009, Digital Alert Systems, the leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and EAS, merged with Monroe Electronics to further extend its product offerings to radio and television broadcasters and better serve their collective customers into the future.



More information is available at www.monroe-electronics.com.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Photo Caption: Digital Alert Systems Custom Message Pro Upgrade

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/DAS/DAS_Custom-Message-Pro.jpg



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Monroe%20Electronics%20%26%20Digit...