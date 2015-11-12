MOG Technologies partners with Scale Logic

- Complementing the most innovative file-based solutions with the most efficient storage capabilities -

[Portugal, 11-11-2015] - MOG Technologies, the leading provider of MXF and centralized ingest solutions, today announced a new partnership with Scale Logic, Inc. (SLI) a global, end-to-end solutions company focused on storage and networking infrastructures.

SLI has developed strategic relationships around RAID, Scale-out NAS, SAN, and Archive technology that focus on logical solutions to complex storage needs, particularly in the media and entertainment industry.

MOG provides centralized ingest solutions able to increase the overall performance of production workflows while migrating for file-based environments, ensuring high interoperability between systems and formats. The mxfSPEEDRAIL product-line provides a full range of automated solutions for file-based ingest, SD-HD/SDI capture, digital delivery, real time playback, transcoding, and file conversion.

mxfSPEEDRAIL and HyperFS can easily integrate without any kind of hassle, while ensuring the maximum efficiency from ingest into delivery and archiving. Both systems are perfectly scalable to the size of the organization and to the customer needs.

“We are proud to announce a partnership that will add great storage advantages to our centralized ingest system”, says Rui Pereira, COO from MOG. “By complementing our file-based solutions with a cost-effective and efficient storage solution like HypeFS we are delivering the highest performance in the most diverse workflows, while saving costs, time and resources.”

“Our partnership with MOG allows us to expand and enhance our offerings. We want to bring the best solution ideas to our customers by highlighting our dedication to interoperability in the CM&E space”, says Robert Herzan, CEO from SLI. “HyperFS is a robust file system that is scalable from the start. By connecting mxfSPEEDRAIL, our Scale-Out NAS and SAN workflow is enhanced while also driving efficiency and stability. ”

The interoperability between mxfSPEEDRAIL and HyperFS turns ingest and storage processes into painless operations, enabling the end-user to take the maximum advantage of workflow, cost-effectively and efficiently.

About MOG: Based on open industry standards and offering state-of-the-art technology, MOG has been establishing itself in the market as the worldwide supplier for both Centralized Ingest Solutions and MXF Development Tools. For over a decade, MOG has been helping worldwide broadcasters and technology providers to increase the overall performance of its workflows while migrating for file-based environments, ensuring high interoperability between systems and formats. MOG aims to exceed media challenges and to break the workflow boundaries by delivering fully interoperable solutions to the broadcast industry. For more information, visit www.mog-technologies.com.

About Scale Logic: Scale Logic engineers and deploys storage centric solutions for Broadcast, OTT, Streaming, and Post Production Workflows. These solutions are designed specifically for customers requiring high-performance, highly reliable data storage and network infrastructure. Its 25+ years experience in both structured and unstructured data workflows underpins its consultative approach as a trusted extension of its customer’s resources. Scale Logic’s value to customers is demonstrated by the range of products and related services it offers, from entry-level and mid-tier storage solutions to global enterprise platforms, including Scale-Out NAS, SAN, and Archive. Scale Logic offers a complete suite of lifecycle management, workflow enhancements, solution design and installation, post-sales maintenance options, and system integration.

To learn more, please visit www.scalelogicinc.com.