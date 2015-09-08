MOG Technologies Joins Quantum Advantage Program

MOG Technologies, the leading provider of MXF and centralized ingest solutions, today announced a new partnership with Quantum, a global leader in collaborative end-to-end workflow storage for media production and archive. As a Quantum Advantage Premier Partner, MOG certified the interoperability between MOG’s mxfSPEEDRAIL ingest solutions and Quantum’s StorNext 5 high-performance shared storage platform, enabling customers to address their production workflow challenges and manage their content in an efficient and reliable way.

MOG’s mxfSPEEDRAIL centralized ingest solutions are helping broadcasters worldwide to achieve unified production environments with the best automated file-based tools in the market. With a full range of automated solutions for file-based ingest, SD-HD/SDI capture, digital delivery, real time playback, transcoding and file conversion, the solution delivers the highest performance in the most diverse workflows, while saving on costs, time and resources. By extending its interoperability with StorNext 5, MOG ensures the maximum reliability from ingest to delivery and archiving, covering all the steps of the production workflow in a centralized and collaborative environment.

Quantum’s StorNext 5 platform provides the most advanced content workflow management in the industry, including best-in-class performance and scalability for file sharing and collaboration. It also offers fully automated content management across disk, object storage, tape and cloud, enabling customers to match the most cost-effective storage medium with their access requirements.

“The partnership between Quantum and MOG represents a step forward in the delivery of the most solid ingest solutions, together with a high-performance and scalable storage platform,” said Rui Pereira COO of MOG. “Both technologies can simplify and accelerate monetization in a complete production workflow.”

“We are pleased to welcome MOG as a member of our Quantum Advantage Program. Customers deploying joint solutions from Quantum and our Advantage partners can be confident they are implementing validated solutions that solve real-world problems better than generic storage alternatives,” said Anniek Snauwaert, Senior Manager Worldwide Technology Partners, at Quantum, which will be exhibiting at IBC2015 (Stand 7.B26).

mxfSPEEDRAIL ingest solutions are fully interoperable with StorNext5, enabling the users to easily manage media assets from acquisition into delivery.

ABOUT MOG

Based on open industry standards and offering state-of-the-art technology, MOG has been establishing itself in the market as the worldwide supplier for both Centralized Ingest Solutions and MXF Development Tools. For over a decade, MOG has been helping worldwide broadcasters and technology providers to increase the overall performance of its workflows while migrating for file-based environments, ensuring high interoperability between systems and formats. MOG aims to exceed media challenges and to break the workflow boundaries by delivering fully interoperable solutions to the broadcast industry. www.mog-technologies.com