MOG Technologies announces full integration with Adobe Premiere Pro CC at NAB 2015

At NAB 2015, MOG Technologies, the developer of innovative IT-based broadcast solutions, will showcase how it seamlessly integrates with Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC, enabling editors to have direct access to specific ingest tasks, right inside the Adobe Premiere Pro interface. With mxfSPEEDRAIL Adobe Premiere Pro custom panel, editors will increase the performance of their editing and production workflows, converting saved time into further creative tasks.

mxfSPEEDRAIL integration with Adobe delivers direct access to ingest and capture tasks inside a customized panel that perfectly integrate both core systems, supporting rich metadata for content repurposing. The editor will immediately see the ingest streaming running in the Adobe Premiere Pro interface itself, directly jogging and shuttling into the required media and easily identifying the audio levels. The media timecode can also be manually changed through the logging list. Furthermore, the clip list selection is easily accessible via a local folder, enabling Adobe Premiere Pro editors to immediately access the clip to be edited.

Trimming and merging can be made right away while you edit the media, taking only the required content into your storage space. The user can simultaneously control and preview 2 mxfSPEEDRAIL ingesting feeds through mxfSPEEDRAIL built-In VTR Player and directly perform crash record, time code break, capture and batch capture. In addition, the panel can easily be shown or hidden from the Adobe Premiere Pro CC menu according to the user convenience.

“Having all of mxfSPEEDRAIL capabilities’ directly integrated with Adobe Premiere Pro CC enables users to save time and resources, thereby increasing productivity and, most importantly, creativity“, says Luís Miguel Sampaio, CEO from MOG Technologies.

Besides the customized panel integration, the mxfSPEEDRAIL system enables editing-while-growing into Adobe Creative Cloud®, meaning the editor can start working the media right away, while the system is still capturing / ingesting. Bringing both systems together the user will be able to leverage its production workflow performance and combine both centralized ingest capabilities with a non linear and collaborative editing suite.

ABOUT MOG

Based on open industry standards and offering state-of-the-art technology, MOG has been establishing itself in the market as the worldwide supplier for both Centralized Ingest Solutions and MXF Development Tools. For over a decade, MOG has been helping worldwide broadcasters and technology providers to increase the overall performance of its workflows while migrating for file-based environments, ensuring high interoperability between systems and formats.

MOG aims to exceed media challenges and to break the workflow boundaries by delivering fully interoperable solutions to the broadcast industry. www.mog-technologies.com

About Adobe at NAB

At NAB 2015, Adobe is showcasing advances that radically improve how broadcasters, filmmakers and video professionals create, collaborate, deliver and monetize content across multiple screens. Adobe will preview major updates to the video applications in Adobe Creative Cloud, including Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Adobe After Effects CC, and unveil major enhancements to Adobe Primetime, the industry’s most advanced TV delivery and monetization platform, which will help broadcasters and pay TV providers scale video delivery across OTT and other devices. Adobe also announced important updates to Adobe Anywhere, the collaborative workflow platform that empowers users of Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Adobe Prelude CC to work together using centralized media and shared projects. In addition, Adobe is unveiling new mobile technology in development called “Project Candy” that will reinvent the color workflow for editors and Adobe Character Animator, a new professional-quality animation tool that brings characters to life using a webcam, microphone and facial gestures. To learn more about Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe video tools, go to www.adobe.com/go/video. More information about Adobe at NAB can be found here: http://adobe.ly/1GPXwdB, or see Adobe at NAB in Booth SL5110.