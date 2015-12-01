Minnetonka Audio adds Experienced Broadcast Audio Pro Alessandro Travaglini to R&D Team

MINNETONKA, MN, DECEMBER 1, 2015 – Minnetonka Audio has expanded its research and development team with the hiring of broadcast audio veteran Alessandro Travaglini as Product Manager, Research and Development Group. Travaglini brings 20 years of broadcasting and audio technology experience to the company that will further the efforts for both the Minnetonka and Linear Acoustic lines of software processing solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alessandro to our team,” says Markus Hintz, Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development for Minnetonka Audio. “With Alessandro’s breath of knowledge and experience in the industry, he will be instrumental in managing the company’s research and development of audio processing algorithms, as well as assisting product management and sales strategy. Bringing Alessandro on board further exhibits our commitment to producing the highest quality audio processing software in the industry.”

Travaglini’s responsibilities will be spearheading the development of technologies that represent the future of loudness control, including managing the new Linear Acoustic APTO processing solution, assisting with broadcast TV and Radio sales strategy in Europe and representing Telos Alliance brands within standards organizations such as EBU and AES. “I am excited to join Minnetonka Audio and welcome the opportunity to work with the entire team,” says Travaglini. “Minnetonka Audio offers leading-edge software solutions and I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the company.”

Travaglini has a comprehensive broadcasting and professional audio technology background that underscores his successful track record managing complex technical operations. He comes to Minnetonka from Fox International Channels, where he held a variety of positions for eleven years including Sound Supervisor, Senior Sound Designer, and Music Composer. At Fox he was in charge of developing state-of-the-art sound design and 5.1 surround mixing, composing, producing, and mixing original music scores for all Fox channels. Travaglini also spent eight years as a Broadcast Audio Consultant at Sky Italia, where he led a project to implement new workflows, equipment, processing, and operations aimed at normalizing the loudness levels of all programming on the platform. He began his career with the Orbit Communication Company, where he was post production sound engineer and live audio sound engineer.