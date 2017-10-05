Minnesota "Vikings Now" App is First NFL Team to Stream on Amazon Fire TV

BURBANK, CA, OCTOBER 5, 2017 - Following the launch of the Minnesota Vikings Now app on the dotstudioPRO platform, the Vikings Entertainment Network is the first National Football League (NFL) team to stream content on Amazon Fire TV. dotstudioPRO, a leading online video platform that directly delivers streaming video to OTT, enables the Minnesota Vikings to manage and distribute premium content directly to their fans from a single dashboard across connected devices to create its own AVOD channel on Amazon Fire TV.



Using the dotstudioPRO platform, the app features the latest content from the Vikings Entertainment Network, including exclusive programming and full episodes of Vikings Connected, Beyond the Gridiron and Vikings Gameplan. In addition, the app will include NFL Network segments and highlights. Free to download on Amazon Fire TV, simply search Vikings Now with any compatible device to begin watching the channel.



"Amazon Fire TV is an essential platform for the launch of our Vikings Now application. Being the first NFL team to lead the way is definitely a key milestone for us," said Scott Kegley, Vikings Executive Director of Digital Media and Innovation. "dotstudioPRO has been instrumental in executing our vision in providing our fans with this next generation of viewing Vikings content. Additionally, with the global reach of Amazon Fire TV, the Vikings brand can now be experienced by fans not only in the U.S., but around the world."



Under Scott's leadership, the team has created several innovative campaigns such as The V.I.G. (Vikings Instagram Group) and The Vinekings, which won a 2017 Shorty Award, and most recently "Vikings Now." Speaking at the Leaders Sport Business Summit on October 3rd, Scott Kegley presented in a session called "The Ultimate Fan Experience." He addressed creating an OTT network and the Vikings' unique approach to digital storytelling, as the Vikings consistently rank in the top quartile in content consumption amongst NFL teams.





About dotstudioPRO

dotstudioPRO is a next generation Online Video Platform, powering clients' multi-device streaming networks. Unlike our Legacy competitors, dotstudioPRO has proven that we can launch clients in an enterprise level solution, across multiple platforms and devices in less than 8 weeks. Clients can choose a combination of AVOD and VOD/SVOD to monetize their content. Our platform also offers a global video marketplace of over 25,000 videos that can be syndicated to clients OTT offering in-platform, without the need for complex distribution deals. For more information, visit www.dotstudioPRO.com.