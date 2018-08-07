miniDSP High-Performance USB Mic Array Now Shipping

HONG KONG, August 7, 2018 – miniDSP (www.miniDSP.com), a market leading designer and manufacturer of digital signal processing platforms and solutions for a wide range of applications, is proud to announce that the new UMA-8-SP high-performance USB microphone array is now shipping. With an MSRP of $125.00 USD, the UMA-8-SP is a fully compliant UAC2 audio interface with driverless support for Mac/Linux and ASIO drivers for Windows.

“Our UMA-8-SP microphone array plus stereo Class D amplifier with onboard direction detection, echo cancellation, and noise reduction, has a wide array of applications,” explained Tony Rouget, miniDSP CEO. “Seven high-performance MEMS microphones are configured in a circular arrangement to provide high-quality voice capture in farfield microphone applications such as AI assistants, conferencing, robotics, and more.”

Leveraging the onboard DSP processing from XMOS XVSM3000, the UMA-8-SP supports voice algorithms including beamforming, noise reduction, acoustic echo cancellation, and de-reverb. An onboard 2x15Wrms digital amplifier provides an all-in-one microphone array plus amplifier integration.

USB audio capabilities include recording in two possible modes depending on firmware, such as 8-channel mode (7 x MEMS installed + 1 x spare PDM port in the center) and stereo recording with DSP processing enabled, as well as stereo channel to digital audio amplifier for USB audio playback.

“From DIYers to OEM, this pocket-size platform is engineered for flexibility in firmware, software, and hardware,” Rouget continued. “miniDSP’s website provides numerous applications, advice, step-by-step instructions, and methods for utilizing the UMA-8-SP microphone array for Google SDK, Alexa, Siri, IBM Watson, Micorsoft Cortana, and Matlab, with more to come in the near future.”

