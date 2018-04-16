Blackmagic Design Announces NewBlackmagic Mini Converter UpDownCross HD

NAB 2018, Las Vegas, USA - April 9, 2018 - Blackmagic Design today announced Blackmagic Mini Converter UpDownCross HD, a new broadcast quality standards converter that lets customers convert any SD or HD video format to any other SD or HD video format via SDI and HDMI input and output connections. In addition, customers also get automatic scaling of computer resolutions to standard broadcast formats. Blackmagic Mini Converter UpDownCross HD is available now from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$155.

Blackmagic Mini Converter UpDownCross HD will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2018 booth at #SL216.

Blackmagic Mini Converter UpDownCross HD is an incredibly affordable high quality standards converter that broadcasters can use to convert video formats from its SDI and HDMI inputs. It’s perfect for converting between existing SD and HD broadcast equipment, as well as for connecting SDI equipment to consumer HDMI devices such as laptop computers and big screen televisions. Blackmagic Mini Converter UpDownCross HD uses low latency, high quality Teranex conversion algorithms for broadcast quality results. Customers can simply set the output format they need and the input format is automatically converted, which also ensures valuable equipment is protected by always sending the correct video output signal.

Connecting HDMI computers to professional SDI equipment is virtually foolproof with the Blackmagic Mini Converter UpDownCross HD. That’s because customers never have to change their computer’s display setting. The converter takes whatever the HDMI output is from the computer and then automatically scales and standards converts it to the correct broadcast standard set by the user.

Mini Converter UpDownCross HD features multi rate 3G-SDI connections that work with all SD and HD equipment and video formats up to 1080p60, as well as Level A and B devices. The converter features one 3G-SDI input with a loop output that bypasses all processing, an HDMI input, reference in, two 3G-SDI outputs and an HDMI output.

The 3G-SDI connections feature built in re-sync so all conversions match the reference input video timing signal. In addition, the converter has extremely low SDI jitter and high quality multi-tap video filters. This allows customers to use longer cables to maintain the integrity of the signal for broadcast quality video. Audio is also automatically delayed based on the conversion being performed and then embedded back into the signal so it’s always perfectly synchronized with the video.

The Blackmagic Mini Converter UpDownCross HD includes a universal power supply with international socket adapters for all countries. The power supply features a screw lock connector so customers never have to worry about the power cord being accidentally disconnected.

“The new Blackmagic Mini Converter UpDownCross HD gives customers full 10-bit broadcast quality video processing with over 140 different standards and format conversions in a durable and affordable all metal design,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “It’s exciting because it also automatically scales the HDMI video coming from computers and converts it into standard broadcast video formats, making it easier than ever to plug laptops into professional broadcast equipment such as digital projectors!”

Blackmagic Mini Converters are part of a large family of professional broadcast converters that includes incredibly affordable Micro Converters as well as advanced models with a massively increased range of features. This range includes 3G, 6G and 12G-SDI models that are compatible with SD, HD and Ultra HD all the way up to high frame rate 2160p60. Blackmagic Mini Converters and Teranex Mini converters feature support for a wide range of connections such as balanced analog and AES/EBU audio, redundant inputs, analog video, optical fiber and more.

Availability and Price

Mini Converter UpDownCross HD is available now from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$155.

Press Photography

Product photos of Mini Converter UpDownCross HD, as well as all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com