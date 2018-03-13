Miller's CompassX Fluid Heads Now Shipping Worldwide

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 13, 2018 - Miller Tripods Ltd., a leader in the production of innovative camera support solutions, announces its CompassX Fluid Head Series (CX) is now shipping worldwide.



"When the CompassX series was announced and shown at IBC 2017, the line of fluid heads generated great interest and buzz in the industry," says Charles Montesin, global sales and marketing manager, Miller Camera Support Equipment. "Since then, the series has undergone extensive field testing with various users providing valuable feedback, resulting in a finalized version, which is now in production and shipping worldwide."



The CompassX series offers five diverse fluid head models - CX2, CX6, CX8, CX10 and the CX18, all incorporating Miller's CB PLUS enabling technology, which takes traditional counterbalancing a step forward. CB PLUS features 16 positions of counterbalance with a selection system that is intuitive, quick and easy to use. The counterbalance radial selector has eight steps, allowing users to quickly find the approximate amount of counterbalance required. The CB PLUS switch enables the addition of half a step providing even more precise balance.



The inherent wide payload range of the CompassX series provides maximum flexibility when switching cameras or adding accessories. Almost any camera within the payload range of up to 16kg can be balanced, no matter how small. This robust construction guarantees a long, low maintenance service-life and low cost of ownership.



"Miller designed the CompassX series to be the most flexible and durable fluid head solution for today's videographers and their professional requirements," adds Montesin. "Following its recent introduction, the arrival of this new series has been highly anticipated by our customers throughout the world. We are happy to put this product in their hands and provide them with Miller's continued 'right feel' promise."



The CX2 and CX6 boast a payload range of 0-8kg and 0-12kg respectively, 16 positions of counterbalance and 3+0 pan-and-tilt drag positions with a 75mm ball levelling mounting base for lighter rigs where portability is important. Where more fluid drag is required, the CX8 and CX10 both support 5+0 drag positions, a 0-12kg payload range and a 75mm and 100mm ball levelling mounting base. The models top out with the CX18, which features a 0-16kg range, 5+0 positions pan-and-tilt of drag and 100mm ball levelling mounting base. All CX models employ a side loading camera platform, an illuminated bubble level and replaceable pan handle rosettes. The heads are coated with an attractive, durable matt finish to reduce reflections.



Miller will highlight the CompassX series at NAB 2018 (Booth C9521), in addition to showcasing its arrowX, Skyline 90, Combo Live Pedestal Series, AIR Fluid Head and Cineline 70 solutions at the booth.







About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world's leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller's tripod and camera support systems are in daily use in electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world's leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.