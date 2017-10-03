Miller to Present New CompassX Series at NAB NY

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 3, 2017 - Miller Camera Support, LLC, a leader in the production of innovative camera support solutions, will showcase its new robust CompassX series at NAB NY 2017 (Booth N920). Designed with speed, balance and strength as its cornerstone, the new series of Miller CompassX (CX) fluid heads offer five models to choose from - CX2, CX6, CX8, CX10 and the CX18.





The new CX fluid heads incorporate Miller's CB PLUS enabling technology, which takes traditional counterbalancing a step forward. All five models feature 16 positions of counterbalance for fine, rapid adjustment and the side loading base plate enables fast and easy mounting and alighting of camera rigs. The inherent wide payload range of the CompassX series provides maximum flexibility when switching cameras or adding accessories. Its robust construction guarantees a long, low maintenance service-life and low cost of ownership.



"Through intensive user research, the innovative design of the CompassX series delivers the most flexible and durable fluid head solution for today's videographers and their professional requirements," says Charles Montesin, Global Sales and Marketing Manager, Miller Camera Support Equipment. "After a successful premiere of the new fluid heads at IBC, we're eager to present them to the broadcast industry attending NAB NY."



The CX2 and CX6 boast a payload range of 0-8kg and 0-12kg respectively, 16 positions of counterbalance and 3+0 pan-and-tilt drag positions with a 75mm ball levelling mounting base for lighter rigs where portability is important. Where more fluid drag is required, the CX8 and CX10 both support 5+0 drag positions, a 0-12kg payload range and a 75mm and 100mm ball levelling mounting base. The models top out with the CX18, which features a 0-16kg range, 5+0 positions pan-and-tilt of drag and 100mm ball levelling mounting base.





While all CX models are designed for strength and durability, the range offers standard features to suit most applications, as well as distinguishing characteristics to each model. The set of fluid heads in this five-option series deliver on Miller's "right feel" and are backed by a three-year warranty promise that videographers and cinematographers have come to expect.





About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world's leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller's tripod and camera support systems are in daily use in electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world's leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.