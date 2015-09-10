Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd. Unveils Compass 23 Fluid Head at IBC 2015

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 10, 2015—Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd., a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, will showcase the Compass 23 Fluid Head, an affordable entry model into the 100mm ball leveling range, at IBC 2015 (Stand 11.D30). The new Compass 23 is designed for use with medium size large sensor cameras, to provide users with the portability, rigidity and professional features they seek in a lightweight system.

This new head in the Compass line is designed to handle shoots, which employ a light rigging with just a camera and a lens, to a full rig adding on monitors, wireless mics, batteries and more where standout features as pan and tilt smoothness and multiple counterbalance selection are also required. In addition, the Compass 23 comes with the reliability and “right feel” that are the hallmarks of every Miller product.

“We are looking forward to returning to IBC this year and introducing our latest product to the European market,” says Mike Lippmann, European manager, Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd. “The Compass 23 provides users with the capability to add more lens and rig options without completely going out of the 75mm price range. This is a great way for those starting out to add more advanced production elements in an affordable way.”

To accommodate different setups, the Compass 23 is equipped with three selectable positions of high-performance drag plus a zero position and four counterbalance positions for payloads between approximately 8-30 lbs. It also has a 120mm sliding camera plate with 60mm travel for perfect balancing. The new fluid head comes equipped with readily accessible controls and illuminated bubble level, superior pan/tilt locks utilizing disc brakes and replaceable tilt end rosette.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.