Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd. Features Latest Content Creation Solutions at BVE 2016

London, January 12, 2016—Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd., a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, will be demonstrating its Compass 23 Fluid Head and Cineline 2090 Tripod System at BVE 2016 (Stand K25), the UK’s largest event for professionals involved in taking content from creation to consumption.

The Compass 23 Fluid Head is an affordable entry model into the 100mm ball leveling range. It is intended for use with medium size large sensor cameras to provide users with the portability, rigidity and professional features they seek in a lightweight system.

The complete Cineline 2090 Tripod System includes a HD Mitchell Base 1-Stage Alloy Tripod and HD Alloy Ground Spreader to complement the robust Cineline 70 Fluid Head. This system provides videographers and cinematographers with stability, plus smooth and consistent pan and tilt that are a must, while offering additional portability at an aggressive price point.

“With the Compass 23 Fluid Head and Cineline 2090 Tripod System we are looking to offer BVE attendees with a range of camera support solutions from large-scale cinematic dramas all the way down to more ENG/reality style applications,” says Mike Lippmann, European Manager, Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd. “Regardless of the situation, users can be assured that Miller’s products are designed to meet the unique needs and challenges of these applications while always providing the ‘right feel’ that the company is known for.”

The Compass 23 100mm fluid head provides users with the capability to add more lens and rig options without completely going out of the 75mm price range. This new head within the Compass line is designed to handle a range of setups, from those that employ a light rigging with just a camera and a lens, to a full rig adding on monitors, wireless mics, batteries and more, where standout features such as pan and tilt smoothness and multiple counterbalance selection are also required.

To accommodate different setups, the Compass 23 is equipped with three selectable positions of high-performance drag plus a zero position and four counterbalance positions for payloads between approximately 4kg (8 lbs) to 14kg (30 lbs). It also has a 120mm sliding camera plate with 60mm travel for perfect balancing. The new fluid head comes equipped with readily accessible controls and illuminated bubble level, superior pan/tilt locks utilizing disc brakes and replaceable tilt end rosette.

Ideal for videographers and cinematographers, the Cineline 2090’s tripod features a high-capacity leg-lock system, deploying turn-lock levers with rapid lock/release action, as well as a heavy duty base with built-in bubble level, offering a fast and easy setup. Built with the strength and torsional rigidity to take on heavy payloads, the 2090 tripod system has a capacity from 4.5kg (9.9 lbs) to 37.5kg (82.5 lbs), providing stability and security when supporting varying rigging configurations. Designed for rapid setup and pull-down, the sturdy HD Alloy Ground Spreader easily attaches to the Alloy Tripod and is optimal for use on flat surfaces.

Constructed of corrosion resistant alloy, the lightweight Cineline 70 Fluid Head of the Cineline 2090 offers advanced precision fluid drag control with ultra-soft starts, smooth stops and perfect diagonal drag transition, as well as counterbalance systems with “all-in-one-location” control layout. It also features illuminated rear-mounted controls, which allow all the controls to be seen and easily adjusted on a shoot located in a dim setting. The Cineline 70 is set to accommodate industry-leading camera mountings, including Arri, Sony, RED and Canon, and features an Arri-compatible, side-loading camera platform, along with an optional, easy-to-fit Mitchell Base Adaptor to suit traditional Mitchell Flat Base tripods. Additionally, the fluid head comes equipped with an extended sliding range to promote quick and seamless rebalancing of the rig when lens and accessory changes result in weight distribution alterations. As an added bonus, the fluid head offers dual side mounts for monitors and accessories, as well as an assistant’s box front mount.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +44 1932 222 888 or visit www.millertripods.com.