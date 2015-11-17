Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd. Features Latest Broadcast and Cine Solutions at SATIS 2015

PARIS, NOVEMBER 17, 2015—Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd., a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, will be highlighting its Cineline 2090 Tripod System and Compass 23 Fluid Head at SATIS 2015 (Stand D033), the International Exhibition of Technologies and Solutions Audio Visual.

The complete Cineline 2090 tripod system includes a new HD Mitchell Base 1-Stage Alloy Tripod and HD Alloy Ground Spreader to complement the robust Cineline 70 Fluid Head. This new system provides cinematographers with stability, plus smooth and consistent pan and tilt that are a must, while offering additional portability at an aggressive price point.

The Compass 23 Fluid Head is an affordable entry model into the 100mm ball leveling range. It is intended for use with medium size large sensor cameras to provide users with the portability, rigidity and professional features they seek in a lightweight system.

“We are excited to showcase the Cineline 2090 Tripod System and Compass 23 Fluid Head to those in attendance at SATIS 2015,” says Mike Lippmann, European Manager, Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd. “These two products were designed to meet the unique needs and challenges faced by both seasoned cinematographers as well as videographers who are looking to add more advanced production elements in an affordable way.”

Ideal for cinematographers, the Cineline 2090’s tripod features a high-capacity leg-lock system, deploying turn-lock levers with rapid lock/release action, as well as a heavy duty base with built-in bubble level, offering a fast and easy setup. Built with the strength and torsional rigidity to take on heavy payloads, the 2090 tripod system has a capacity from 4.5 kilograms (9.9 pounds) to 37.5 kilograms (82.5 pounds), providing stability and security when supporting varying rigging configurations. Designed for rapid setup and pull-down, the sturdy HD Alloy Ground Spreader easily attaches to the Alloy Tripod and is optimal for use on flat surfaces.

Constructed of corrosion resistant alloy, the lightweight Cineline 70 Fluid Head of the Cineline 2090 offers advanced precision fluid drag control with ultra-soft starts, smooth stops and perfect diagonal drag transition, as well as counterbalance systems with “all-in-one-location” control layout. It also features illuminated rear-mounted controls, which allow all the controls to be seen and easily adjusted on a shoot located in a dim setting. The Cineline 70 is set to accommodate industry-leading camera mountings, including Arri, Sony, RED, and Canon, and features an Arri-compatible, side-loading camera platform, along with an optional, easy-to-fit Mitchell Base Adaptor to suit traditional Mitchell Flat Base tripods. Additionally, the fluid head comes equipped with an extended sliding range to promote quick and seamless rebalancing of the rig when lens and accessory changes result in weight distribution alterations. As an added bonus, the fluid head offers dual side mounts for monitors and accessories, as well as an assistant’s box front mount.

At SATIS 2015, Miller will also be featuring its Compass 23 Fluid Head, an affordable entry model into the 100mm ball leveling range. The Compass 23 provides users with the capability to add more lens and rig options without completely going out of the 75mm price range. The new Compass 23 is designed for use with medium size large sensor cameras, to provide users with the portability, rigidity and professional features they seek in a lightweight system.

This new head in the Compass line is designed to handle a range of set-ups, from those that employ a light rigging with just a camera and a lens, to a full rig adding on monitors, wireless mics, batteries and more where standout features such as pan and tilt smoothness and multiple counterbalance selection are also required. In addition, the Compass 23 comes with the reliability and “right feel” that are the hallmarks of every Miller product.

To accommodate different setups, the Compass 23 is equipped with three selectable positions of high-performance drag plus a zero position and four counterbalance positions for payloads between approximately 4kg (8 pounds) to 14kg (30 lbs). It also has a 120mm sliding camera plate with 60mm travel for perfect balancing. The new fluid head comes equipped with readily accessible controls and illuminated bubble level, superior pan/tilt locks utilizing disc brakes and replaceable tilt end rosette.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.