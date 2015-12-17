Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd. to Exhibit Latest Cinematography Solutions at BSC Expo 2016

Cineline and Arrow Ranges to be on Display

LONDON, DECEMBER 17, 2015 — Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd., a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, will be showcasing its latest cinematography solutions, including the Cineline 2090 Tripod System as well as the the Arrow Series of fluid heads, at the BSC Expo 2016 (booth 203).





With the Cineline and Arrow lines, Miller aims to provide a solution for a variety of applications, from the major feature film to the up-and-coming documentary. The Cineline 2090 is a complete tripod system that includes an HD Mitchell Base 1-Stage Alloy Tripod and HD Alloy Ground Spreader to complement the robust Cineline 70 Fluid Head. This system provides cinematographers with the stability, plus smooth and consistent pan and tilts that are a must, while offering additional portability all at an aggressive price point. The Arrow Series was designed specifically to support a variety of location film applications as well as several different camera models, from smaller camcorders all the way up to more involved documentary style rigs.





“Miller designed the Cineline 2090 Tripod System to be the ideal setup for cinematographers,” says Mike Lippmann, European manager, Miller Fluid Heads, Ltd. “From its extremely durable base and ground spreader, to the illuminated rear-mounted controls on the system’s Cineline 70 Fluid Head, this system is made for the riggers and challenges of any shoot. Those working on documentaries or smaller films will find the Arrow provides the ‘right feel’ they require to achieve the smoothest shot while still being affordable.”





The high-capacity leg-lock system, deploying turn-lock levers with rapid lock/release action, as well as a heavy duty HD Mitchell Base with a built-in bubble level offer a fast and easy setup for the Cineline 2090. Built with the strength and torsional rigidity to take on heavy payloads, the 2090 Cineline system has a capacity from 4.5 kg (9.9 lbs) to 37.5 kg (82.5 lbs), providing stability and security when supporting varying rigging configurations. Designed for rapid setup and pull-down, the sturdy HD Alloy Ground Spreader easily attaches to the Alloy Tripod and is optimal for use on flat surfaces.





Constructed of corrosion resistant alloy, the lightweight Cineline 70 Fluid Head offers advanced precision fluid drag control with ultra-soft starts, smooth stops and perfect diagonal drag transition, as well as counterbalance systems with “all-in-one-location” control layout. It is set to accommodate industry-leading camera mountings, including Arri, Sony, RED, and Canon, and it also features an Arri-compatible, side-loading camera platform, along with an optional, easy-to-fit Mitchell Base Adaptor to suit traditional Mitchell Flat Base tripods. Additionally, the fluid head comes equipped with an extended sliding range to promote quick and seamless rebalancing of the rig when lens and accessory changes result in weight distributions. As an added bonus, the fluid head offers dual side mounts for monitors and accessories, as well as an assistant’s box front mount.





The Arrow line, made up of the Arrow 25 Fluid Head, the Arrow 40 Fluid Head and the Arrow 55 Fluid Head, is known for functionality, ease of use and reliability. Each Arrow fluid head features “all in one location” illuminated controls, a caliper disc brake system and four selectable counter balance positions to allow it to adapt to any shooting situation.





The Arrow 25 Fluid Head supports the latest generation in acquisition, from the film-ready HDV alternatives, to lightweight cameras. It is a 100mm fluid head that features 5 (plus 0) selectable pan and tilt drag positions, which allows for a range of light to heavy drag settings. It has a selectable four position counterbalance, as well as 100mm ball leveling. The 70mm sliding camera platform permits users to balance a camera load range of 3.5 kg (7.7 lbs) to 14 kg (30 lbs). All of this adds up to an extremely adaptable camera support platform for a range of cameras.





Offering the widest range and heaviest drag in its class, the Arrow 40 Fluid Head provides smooth fluid action for videographers. With features that include a disc lock pan/tilt breaking system, four counterbalance settings, protected rear mounted controls, and 7 (plus 0) selectable pan and tilt drag positions, the Arrow 40 is synonymous with precision. A quick release 100mm sliding camera platform with a standard Euro camera plate and 100mm ball leveling mounting base are also included with the Arrow 40. The payload range of this fluid head is 7 kg (15 lbs) to 16 kg (35 lbs).





Finally, the Arrow 55 Fluid Head offers the widest range of pan and tilt drag in the Arrow family, making it suited for long-lens applications such as documentary, studio or on-location configurations. With a payload range of 10 kg (22 lbs) to 25 kg (55 lbs), and a 7 (plus 0) selectable pan and tilt drag positions, this fluid head is made for heavy duty applications. It also includes a quick release 100mm sliding camera platform with a standard Euro camera plate, 100 mm ball leveling mounting base, and protected rear mounted controls.





About Miller Camera Support Equipment



Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.