Miller Camera Support Showcases Air Tripod System at Digital Video Group Broadcast and Technology Showcase

GLEN ALLEN, VA, MAY 19, 2015-Miller Camera Support, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, ventures to the mi-Atlantic to display its range of run-and-gun tripod systems to on-the-go videographers at the third annual Digital Video Group Broadcast and Technology Showcase on Tuesday, May 19 at Wyndham Virginia Center Crossing Resort in Glen Allen, Virginia.

At the forefront of Miller's award-winning solutions to be showcased are Miller's Air Tripod Systems, the ideal, lightweight travel companions for professionals who are shooting both videos and photos in rugged, outdoor conditions. Compact, adaptable and durable, each system consists of an Air Fluid Head, offering professionals authentic Miller fluid head pan and tilt technology, and a variant of the Solo 75 2-Stage Tripod. The Air Fluid Head, composed of magnesium alloy housing and precision components, comes with two positions of selectable counterbalance and a dual pan handle option. Both systems have the ability to support payloads ranging from 4.4 pounds (two kilograms) to 11 pounds (five kilograms).

The Air Alloy System (3001) consists of the Air Fluid Head and the Solo 75 2-Stage Alloy Tripod, which is designed to provide the single operator with a complete run-and-gun system. Selectable leg angle locks ensure rapid stabilization at any height, with the tripod boasting an impressive range, capable of extending from 9.2 inches (234 millimeters) to 64 inches (1625 millimeters). Its sturdy alloy, magnesium design ensures durability and its new rapid lock system can lock or unlock with less than one quarter of a turn. The tripod's Neoprene leg protection allows for exceptional grip and is ideal for users who are either carrying or setting up the tripod in extreme weather conditions.

The Air Carbon Fibre System (3005) consists of the Air Fluid Head and the Solo 75 2-Stage Carbon Fibre Tripod, which is purpose-built for professionals who desire to work with the most lightweight camera support technology. The Air Carbon Fibre System features all the same benefits of the Air Alloy System but at a much lighter weight, totaling at 9.9 pounds (4.5 kilograms) versus the Air Alloy System's weight of 10.8 pounds (4.9 kilograms), while still retaining its durability. The Air Carbon Fibre System offers both cinematographers and photographers rock solid stability and is ideal for rugged, outdoor shooting conditions.

Also on display will be Miller's award-winning Compass, Arrow and Skyline tripod systems, including its Compass 12 Solo 75 2-Stage Carbon Fibre Tripod, Arrow 40 Solo ENG 3-Stage Carbon Fibre System, Compass 25 Sprinter II 2-Stage Carbon Fibre System and Skyline 70 Heavy Duty Studio Alloy Tripod System.

During the one-day convention, Miller representatives will be on-hand to offer equipment demos and insight into the company's latest camera support solutions. As space is limited, interested exposition participants are asked to pre-register to attend at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-broadcast-production-technology-.... To learn more about the Digital Video Group Broadcast and Technology Showcase, visit http://digitalvideogroup.com/news/dvg-3rd-annual-broadcast-technology-sh....

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world's leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller's tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world's leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.