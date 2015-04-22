Miller Camera Support’s Cineline 70 Tripod System Wins Newbay Media’s Best of Show Award, Presented by Digital Video Magazine

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 22, 2015-The Cineline 70 Tripod System, manufactured by Miller Camera Support, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, is the recipient of one of the industry's most prestigious technology honors, NewBay Media's Best of Show Award, presented at the 2015 NAB Show in Las Vegas by Digital Video magazine.

NewBay Media's Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts, and are selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.

The winners will be featured in Digital Video, read by thousands of video professionals in the United States, around the world and online. Digital Video magazine offers technology-focused editorial, in-depth reviews, expert guidance, and tutorials alongside editorial that follows the creative process, examines project challenges and showcases compelling work.

All nominated products also are featured in the special Best of Show Awards Program Guide, to be distributed in digital edition form to more than 100,000 of readers of Digital Video, TV Technology, Video Edge, Radio World, Radio magazine, Pro Sound News and Sound & Video Contractor after the convention.

About Miller's Cineline 70 Tripod System:

The heavy duty HD Mitchell Base 1-Stage Alloy Tripod boasts a fast and easy setup, with features that include a high-capacity leg-lock system, deploying turn-lock levers with rapid lock/release action, as a built-in bubble level to the heavy duty Mitchell Base. Designed with the strength and torsional rigidity to take on heavy payloads, the tripod system has a capacity of 82.7 pounds, providing stability and security when supporting varying rigging configurations. Additionally, the sturdy HD Alloy Ground Spreader, designed for rapid setup and pull-down, easily attaches to the Alloy Tripod and is optimal for use on flat surfaces.

Completing the system, the lightweight Cineline 70 Fluid Head, constructed of corrosion resistant alloy, offers advanced precision fluid drag control with ultra-soft starts, smooth stops and perfect diagonal drag transition, as well as counterbalance systems with "all-in-one-location" control layout. It is set to accommodate industry-leading camera mountings, including Arri, Sony, RED, and Canon, and it also features an Arri-compatible, side-loading camera platform, along with an optional, easy-to-fit Mitchell Base Adaptor to suit traditional Mitchell Flat Base tripods. Additionally, the fluid head comes equipped with an extended sliding range to promote quick and seamless rebalancing of the rig when lens and accessory changes result in weight distributions. As an added bonus, the fluid head offers dual side mounts for monitors and accessories, as well as an assistant's box front mount.

"Recognition with an award at the NAB Show from NewBay Media's Broadcast & Video Group is a strong vote of confidence and admiration from our leading industry publications," said NewBay Media Broadcast & Video Group Vice President & Group Publisher Eric Trabb.

"Miller is honored that the Cineline 70 Tripod System has been recognized as one of the best new products to emerge from the 2015 NAB Show," says Charles Montesin, global sales and marketing manager, Miller. "The system is Miller's next step toward its continued expansion into the cinematographic market and we are pleased to be receiving such positive feedback from the industry surrounding its launch."

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world's leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller's tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world's leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.