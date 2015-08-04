Miller Camera Support, LLC’s Compass 23 Fluid Head Makes U.S. Debut at Texas Association of Broadcasters Convention

AUSTIN, TEXAS, AUGUST 4, 2015 — Miller Camera Support, LLC, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, will debut the Compass 23 Fluid Head, an affordable and compact entry model into the 100mm ball levelling range, at the 62nd annual Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) 2015 (Booth 56), the largest broadcast association convention in the nation.

The new Compass 23 is designed for use with medium size large sensor cameras, to provide users with the portability, rigidity and professional features they seek in a lightweight system. Shoots using these cameras can be used from simple light rigging with just a camera and a lens to a full rig adding on monitors, wireless mics, batteries and more where standout features such as pan and tilt smoothness and multiple counterbalance selection are required. In addition, the Compass 23 comes with the reliability and “right feel” that are the hallmarks of every Miller product.

Further, the Compass 23 offers three selectable positions of high-performance drag plus a zero position. To accommodate different setups, it is equipped with four counterbalance positions for payloads between approximately 8-30 lbs., and has a 120mm sliding camera plate with 60mm travel for perfect balancing. The new fluid head also has readily accessible controls and illuminated bubble level, superior pan/tilt locks utilizing disc brakes and replaceable tilt end rosette.

“The Compass 23 provides users with the capability to add more lens and rig options without completely going out of the 75mm price range,” says Gus Harilaou, regional manager for the Americas, Miller Camera Support, LLC. “With its reputation for being a forum of innovations, the Texas Association of Broadcasters is a wonderful platform for us to introduce our latest products here, in the U.S.”

In addition to the new Compass 23, Miller will also be showcasing a number of popular systems, including its Air Tripod. Dubbed, the “little brothers” of Miller’s range of Compass tripods, the company’s Air Tripod Systems are the ideal, lightweight travel companions for crews who are shooting both videos and photos in rugged, outdoor conditions. The Air systems come in four tripod versions—

Solo 75 two stage alloy, Solo 75 two and three stage Carbon Fiber and the more traditional lightweight toggle tripod with an above ground spreader.

Each system consists of an Air Fluid Head, offering professionals authentic Miller fluid head pan and tilt technology. The Air Fluid Head, composed of magnesium alloy housing and precision components, comes with two positions of selectable counterbalance and a dual pan handle option. Both systems have the ability to support payloads ranging from 5.5 pounds to 11 pounds.

Miller will also have its Compass 12 Solo 75 Alloy System, Skyline 70 Heavy Duty Studio Alloy Tripod System and Arrow 55 Fluid Head on display.

The Compass 12 Solo 75 Alloy system consists of the Compass 12 fluid head and the ultra strong Solo 75 2-Stage Alloy Tripod. This system is designed to suit payload capacities from DSLR to large sensor format camera set-ups with features including selectable smooth pan/tilt drags, illuminated bubble level, concentric self-adjusting adjusting leg locks, and high-strength telescopic tubing and minimum travel length all offered in a cost-effective system package.

Ideal for rugged use during Sport, Studio, EFP and OB productions, the Skyline 70 Heavy Duty Studio Alloy tripod system consists of a 150mm fluid head and HD Studio tripod, which include advanced precision drag and counterbalance systems controlled through a rear-mounted, illuminated all-in-one location operating layout.

Finally, the company’s Arrow 55 Fluid Head, when used with a 100mm sliding camera platform provides higher load capacity to suit documentary, lifestyle, HD productions and is particularly suited to long-lens applications or Studio/EFP configurations.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.