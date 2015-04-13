Miller Camera Support, LLC Debuts Cineline 70 Tripod System at the 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 13, 2015—Miller Camera Support, LLC, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, debuts its new Cineline 70 Tripod System at the 2015 NAB Show (Booth C9520). The complete tripod system includes a new HD Mitchell Base 1-Stage Alloy Tripod and HD Alloy Ground Spreader to complement the robust Cineline 70 Fluid Head. This premium product, with proven solid build quality, aims to help cinematographers capture content with ease.

“Miller designed the Cineline 70 Tripod System to meet the demanding needs of on-the-go cinematographers who consider speed, reliability and consistency to be paramount,” says Charles Montesin, global sales and marketing manager. “The system is Miller’s next step toward its continued expansion into the cinematographic market, as it is a feature-rich, cost-effective solution built to improve workflow and boost production value, allowing operators to capture high-quality shots with its smooth pans and tilts.”

The heavy duty HD Mitchell Base 1-Stage Alloy Tripod boasts a fast and easy setup, with features that include a high-capacity leg-lock system, deploying turn-lock levers with rapid lock/release action, as well as a heavy duty Mitchell Base with a built-in bubble level. Built with the strength and torsional rigidity to take on heavy payloads, the tripod system has a capacity of 82.7 pounds, providing stability and security when supporting varying rigging configurations. Additionally, the sturdy HD Alloy Ground Spreader, designed for rapid setup and pull-down, easily attaches to the Alloy Tripod and is optimal for use on flat surfaces.

Completing the system, the lightweight Cineline 70 Fluid Head, constructed of corrosion resistant alloy, offers advanced precision fluid drag control with ultra-soft starts, smooth stops and perfect diagonal drag transition, as well as counterbalance systems with “all-in-one-location” control layout. It is set to accommodate industry-leading camera mountings, including Arri, Sony, RED, and Canon, and it also features an Arri-compatible, side-loading camera platform, along with an optional, easy-to-fit Mitchell Base Adaptor to suit traditional Mitchell Flat Base tripods. Additionally, the fluid head comes equipped with an extended sliding range to promote quick and seamless rebalancing of the rig when lens and accessory changes result in weight distributions. As an added bonus, the fluid head offers dual side mounts for monitors and accessories, as well as an assistant’s box front mount.

To coincide with the Cineline 70 Tripod System, Miller will showcase a number of Cineline accessories that may be added to customize the system for specific shooting conditions. All Miller products, including the Cineline 70 Tripod System, have the right feel for their users and come with extensive three-year warranties, as Miller is confident in the longevity of its products’ reliability and durability.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.