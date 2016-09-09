Miller Camera Support Equipment Takes Next Technological Step with Debut of arrowFx at IBC 2016

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 9, 2016 — Miller Camera Support Equipment, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, will be unveiling the new range of arrowFX Fluid Heads at IBC 2016 (Stand 12.D30). This series is an extension of Miller’s new arrowX line of fluid heads, first unveiled at NAB 2016.

The arrowFX Fluid Heads are designed to be employed in high-definition television broadcasts, where augmented reality effects are inserted into the picture during live broadcasts. The arrowFX also delivers high-precision pan and tilt positioning information for cinema-quality visual effects productions in feature films and commercials. By employing robust, high-resolution magnetic encoders integrated into the fluid head, arrowFX can precisely monitor and communicate, in real time, the exact position of the fluid head with zero latency.

“More live television productions are further adapting to augmented reality effects in real time,” says Charles Montesin, global sales and marketing manager, Miller Camera Support Equipment. “With increasing demand for higher quality, more realistic and attractive digital effects we believe that technology should not be a barrier to creativity. IBC is the perfect platform to showcase this new technology.”

All arrowFX Fluid Heads, including the arrowFX 3, arrowFX 5 and arrowFX 7, feature a pan resolution of 1,589,246 counts per 360 degrees and a tilt resolution of 491,520 counts per 180 degrees.

A brand new feature of the arrowFX line is CB PLUS, a unique sequential counterbalance design that takes traditional counterbalancing a step forward, resulting in repeatable, accurate and rapid setup. It allows users to work quickly and efficiently by letting them focus less on finding the right setup and more on the creative aspects of their work. CB PLUS provides a total of 16 positions of counterbalance to choose from. This new feature makes the new arrowFX Series the ideal choice for any broadcast where frequent and fast rigging is required.

Additional features include the ability to remove the clamp stud to easily mount the head on flat-base surfaces, such as sliders. When extra tripod rigidity is required, a Mitchell Base adaptor can be fitted. Each arrowFX model comes with a 120mm sliding travel plate to help quickly rebalance changing camera payloads. Precision pan-tilt movements, supported by ball bearings, help deliver silky smooth starts and fluid, soft-stop actions. Precise floating pan-tilt calliper locks ensure bounce-free on-off locking. Illuminated controls allow users to work no matter what conditions they are in.

The arrowFX 3 boasts a payload range of 1 - 19kg (2.2 - 41.8lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 5+0 pan and tilt drag positions. It is designed for lighter cameras used in ENG, documentaries and EFP applications. The arrowFX 5 has a wide payload range from 2 - 21kg (4.4 - 46.2lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 7+0 pan and tilt drag positions. It is designed for larger ENG and EFP applications, including documentaries, drama and television commercials. Finally, the arrowFX 7 has a payload range from 6 - 25kg (13.2 - 55.1lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 7+0 pan-and-tilt drag positions. It is designed for heavier rigs, including in-studio and OB applications.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.