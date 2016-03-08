Miller Camera Support Equipment Promotes Fluid Heads for Broadcast at CABSAT 2016

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, MARCH 8, 2016 — Miller Camera Support Equipment, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, is set to showcase a full lineup of Miller products, including the Cineline 70, AIR, Arrow 55, DS20 Fluid Heads and full line of Compass Fluid Heads, at the Mediacast stand during CABSAT 2016 (Stand D1-30). These camera support solutions embody Miller’s “right feel,” with unwavering durability and agility that is essential for today’s on-the-go broadcasters.

“Because of CABSAT’s reputation as an industry leading broadcast event for the Middle East, we want to showcase our full arsenal of fluid heads that broadcasters regularly turn to,” says Joseph White, Regional Sales Manager Asia & Africa, Miller Camera Support Equipment. “Each product features smooth pan and tilt and easily adjustable controls that are sure to leave a lasting impression on conference-goers the minute they test them.”

The robust Cineline 70 Fluid Head is a feature-rich, cost-effective solution that is ideal for use on feature films, documentaries and high-end television commercial productions that require heavy payload, frequent re-rigging and a diverse range of lenses and cameras. For easy setup changes, its 7+0 position counterbalance system, with “all-in-one location” rear-mounted controls, easily allows users to capture the big picture. The fluid head also features an extended sliding range to promote quick and seamless rebalancing of the rig when changes in lenses and accessories result in weight distribution shifts. It is set to accommodate industry-leading camera mountings, including Arri, Sony, RED and Canon, and features an Arri-compatible side-loading camera platform, with an optional, easy-to-fit 1225 Mitchell Base Adaptor to suit traditional Mitchell Flat Base tripods. The fluid head also offers dual side mounts for monitors and accessories.

Miller’s AIR Fluid Head is ideal for any entrant into videography. It features a payload range from 2 kg (4.4 lbs) to 5 kg (11 lbs), a two position counterbalance system and caliper disc brakes. Weighing 1.4 kg (3.1 lbs), it is perfect for any run-and-gun applications. The 75mm mounting with bubble level and quick release, sliding camera plate allow for fast setups — a key feature for any broadcaster that is always shooting on the move.

The Arrow 55 Fluid Head offers the widest range of pan and tilt drag in the Arrow family, making it suited for long-lens applications such as documentary, studio or on-location configurations. With a payload range of 10 kg (22 lbs) to 25 kg (55 lbs), and a 7+0 selectable pan and tilt drag positions, this fluid head is made for heavy duty applications. It also includes a quick release 100mm sliding camera platform with a standard Euro camera plate, 100 mm ball leveling mounting base, and protected rear mounted controls.

The DS20 Fluid Head is the go-to fluid head for broadcasters that want a lightweight solution that allows them to bring along their larger cameras and additional on-board accessories. Weighing in at only 1.5 kg (3.3 lbs) and having a payload range between 5 kg (11 lbs) and 10 kg (22 lbs), the DS20 offers videographers a lot of flexibility when choosing their preferred set-up for HDV, P2HD or XDCAM EX camcorders. Both the pan and tilt locks utilize floating calliper type disc brakes for smooth movements in any environment. With two selectable positions of counterbalance, a quick release 60mm sliding camera plate and a bubble level on the 75mm mounting, the DS20 is made for quick adjustments on the go.

Finally, the Compass range of fluid heads, featuring the Compass 12, Compass 15 and Compass 23 is designed using drag components of a large fluid head line in either a 75mm or 100mm ball leveling version. With uncompromising ultra smooth take offs followed by super stable pan/tilt moves and perfect stops, as well as a 3+0 position counterbalance system, broadcasters can set up and capture the perfect shot quickly and efficiently.

The Compass 23 100mm Fluid Head is the newest entrant of this model line and provides users with the capability to add more lens and rig options without completely going out of the 75mm price range. It is designed to handle a range of setups, from those that employ a light rigging with just a camera and a lens, to a full rig adding on monitors, wireless mics, batteries and more, where standout features such as pan and tilt smoothness and multiple counterbalance selection are also required.

To accommodate different setups, the Compass 23 is equipped with 3+0 selectable positions of high-performance drag plus a zero position and four counterbalance positions for payloads between approximately 4kg (8 lbs) to 14kg (30 lbs). It also has a 120mm sliding camera plate with 60mm travel for perfect balancing. The new fluid head comes equipped with readily accessible controls and illuminated bubble level, superior pan/tilt locks utilizing disc brakes and replaceable tilt end rosette.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.