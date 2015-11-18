Miller Camera Support Equipment Names Velbon Exclusive Japanese Distributor

TOKYO, NOVEMBER 18, 2015—Miller Camera Support Equipment, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, is pleased to announce that it has named Velbon, pioneers of photographic tripods, as its exclusive distributor in the Japanese market. The agreement gives Velbon the exclusive right to sell direct for Miller and also create a dealer network throughout Japan.

“For the past 60 years, Velbon has worked very hard to establish itself as the leader in photographic tripods for professionals and consumers in the Japanese market,” says Mark Clementson, Managing Director, Miller Camera Support Equipment. “We are excited to be able to add Miller tripods to Velbon’s inventory as it expands its reach to Japan’s professional video and cinematic markets. Miller Camera Support provides excellent options for still photographers looking to get into video as well as broadcasters, professional videographers and cinematographers, as it meets the specific needs of all applications. This relationship exemplifies Miller’s commitment to supporting its customers in the Japanese market and our continuing expansion worldwide.”

In the early 1940’s, Bob Miller, an Australian sound recordist, invented the fluid head and in 1946 he received a patent for his invention. In 1954, Miller Camera Support was registered as a company and since then have been designing and manufacturing fluid heads and tripods in Australia. The company has grown significantly over the last 61 years and now exports to over 65 companies. Miller’s hallmarks are the smoothness of the pan and tilt movement and the durability of its products.

Like Miller, Velbon has a long tradition of quality. The company was founded in 1955. Since its beginnings, Velbon has focused on producing Velbon brand Tripods, monopods, and heads. It is here where the company gained strong reputation for its unique designs and quality. Velbon continued to grow and today is known worldwide as a top tripod vendor.

“We are thrilled to be making our first venture into professional broadcast tripods with Miller, a company that is so highly regarded throughout the industry,” says Sam Shinoda, Assistant General Manager of Velbon’s International Sales Division and Naoto Nakashima, Velbon’s Salesman for the Japanese Market. “This agreement brings together two companies that are both recognized for their high-quality craftsmanship, reliability and exemplary customer service. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with Miller.”

Every Miller Camera Support Equipment product includes a three-year warranty on all materials and workmanship. Velbon will provide warranty and non-warranty repairs on all Miller Camera Support Equipment fluid heads, tripods and accessories.

The Miller range of fluid heads and tripods provide professional performance combined with stylish design and user-friendly features. Offering 75mm, 100mm and 150mm ball leveling versions and choice of flatbase, these premium camera support ranges incorporate a wide payload range to suit every application.

For more information, visit www.velbon.com/jp/.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs and manufactures professional fluid heads and tripods in Australia and delivers to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating over sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.