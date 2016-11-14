Miller Camera Support Equipment Introduces Newest Product Lineup To Japanese Market At Inter Bee 2016

TOKYO, NOVEMBER 14, 2016 —Miller Camera Support Equipment, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, will unveil its latest additions to the popular Arrow line for the first time to the Japanese market. At Inter BEE 2016, Miller will display its arrowX Series of Fluid Heads and the brand new arrowFX Series of Fluid Heads, as well as the new Combo Live Pedestal Series, at the Velbon Corporation booth (5511).

“We’ve taken several innovative steps to bring new technologies to the Arrow Series of fluid heads that have culminated in the creation of the arrowX and arrowFX products,” says Joseph White, Regional Sales Manager Asia & Africa, Miller Camera Support, LLC. “Inter BEE 2016 allows us to showcase these technological advancements, including Miller’s CB PLUS technology, which helps with the quick adjustments that the broadcast field calls for, to this region of the world.”

Each arrowX Fluid Head features the new CB PLUS, a unique sequential counterbalance design, which takes traditional counterbalancing further, resulting in repeatable, accurate and swift setup. CB PLUS features eight large counterbalance steps, allowing the user to get to their needed position quickly and efficiently. The CB PLUS switch adds a half step enabling counterbalance fine-tuning. This new feature makes the arrowX Series perfect for ENG, EFP, studio, field OB, or any other use where frequent and fast re-rigging is required.

In addition to CB PLUS, the arrowX Series delivers several alternate features, such as the ability to remove the clamp stud to easily mount the head on flat base surfaces. Where extra rigidity is required, a Mitchell Base adaptor can be fitted. All arrowX models come with a 120mm sliding travel plate to support quick re-balance and changing camera payloads. Precision ball-bearing supported pan-tilt movements help deliver silky smooth starts and soft-stop fluid actions. Precise floating pan-tilt caliper locks ensure bounce-free on-off locking.

The arrowX 3 boasts a payload range of 1-19kg (2.2-41.8lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 5+0 pan-and-tilt drag positions. It is designed for lighter cameras used in ENG, documentaries and EFP applications. The arrowX 5 has a wide payload range from 2-21kg (4.4-46.2lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 7+0 pan-and-tilt drag positions. It is designed for larger ENG and EFP applications, including documentaries, drama and television commercials. The arrowX 7 has a payload range from 6-25kg (13.2-55.1lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 7+0 pan-and-tilt drag positions. It is designed for heavier rigs, including in-studio and OB applications.

Finally, the arrowFX Series of Fluid Heads feature all of the same specs as the arrowX line, but with the further addition of being designed to be deployed in high-definition live television broadcasts, where augmented reality effects are inserted into the picture. By delivering high-precision pan-and-tilt positioning information for cinema-quality visual effects productions in feature films and commercials via robust, high-resolution magnetic encoders integrated into the fluid head, the arrowFX can precisely monitor and communicate, in real time, the exact position of the fluid head with zero latency.

The new Combo Live Pedestal Series offers users a sturdy design for maximum stability, with reliable and simple-to-use features, making it perfect for live studio applications. With a carry handle for the column and dolly, this compact and portable pedestal range offers an easy setup with column tension control and a safety lock. Its air adjustable column system also allows for quick payload balancing. The Combo Live Pedestal series features precise-smooth low noise in the shot column with a 450mm (17.7in) stroke, an independent dolly wheel axle brake system, multiple wheel positions for linear or radius dolly tracking, 125mm dual ball-bearing wheels for quick swivel-turn action and a central hub-locking column with adjustable spider arm supports. Finally, the Series was built with a steering wheel diameter of 294mm (11.6in) and 400mm (15.7in), a dolly tracking width of 964mm (38in), sturdy adjustable cable guards and a portable hand pump with pressure gauge. The pedestals will be available as a system paired with several of Miller’s popular fluid heads.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.