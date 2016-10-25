Miller Camera Support Equipment Exhibits Expansion to arrowx Series at Sportscasting, News & Live Production Conference & Expo 2016

MELBOURNE, AU, OCTOBER 25, 2016 —Miller Camera Support Equipment, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, will showcase the latest additions to the popular Arrow line, including the arrowx Series of Fluid Heads and the brand new arrowFx Series of Fluid Heads, at the Sportscasting, News & Live Production Conference & Expo 2016.

“Exhibiting at the Sportscasting Expo is the ideal market to demonstrate the capabilities and innovative technologies within the arrowXand arrowFX and we’re thrilled to be able to debut our latest technology in our home country,” says Charles Montesin, global sales and marketing manager, Miller Camera Support Equipment. “The fluid heads are designed to give the user more precision on location with a reduction in setup time through the CB PLUS technology, which is very beneficial especially when dealing with a live broadcast.”

Each arrowX Fluid Head features the new CB PLUS, a unique sequential counterbalance design, which takes traditional counterbalancing further, resulting in repeatable, accurate and swift setup. CB PLUS features eight large counterbalance steps, allowing the user to get to their needed position quickly and efficiently. The CB PLUS switch adds a half step enabling counterbalance fine-tuning. This new feature makes the arrowX Series perfect for ENG, EFP, studio, field OB, or any other use where frequent and fast re-rigging is required.

In addition to CB PLUS, the arrowX Series delivers several additional features such as the ability to remove the clamp stud to easily mount the head on flat base surfaces and where extra rigidity is required, a Mitchel Base adaptor can be fitted. All arrowX models come with 120mm sliding plate travel to support quick re-balance and changing camera payloads. Precision ball bearing supported pan-tilt movements help deliver silky smooth starts and soft stop fluid actions. Precise floating pan-tilt caliper locks ensure bounce free on-off locking.

The arrowX 3 boasts a payload range of 1 - 19kg (2.2 - 41.8lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 5+0 pan and tilt drag positions. It is designed for lighter cameras used in ENG, documentaries and EFP applications. The arrowX 5 has a wide payload range from 2 - 21kg (4.4 - 46.2lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 7+0 pan and tilt drag positions. It is designed for larger ENG and EFP applications, including documentaries, drama and television commercials. The arrowX 7 has a payload range from 6 - 25kg (13.2 - 55.1lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 7+0 pan and tilt drag positions. It is designed for heavier rigs, including in-studio and OB applications.

Finally, the arrowFX Series of Fluid Heads feature all of the same specs as the arrowX line, but with the added addition of being designed to be deployed in high-definition live television broadcasts, where augmented reality effects are inserted into the picture. By delivering high-precision pan and tilt positioning information for cinema-quality visual effects productions in feature films and commercials via robust, high-resolution magnetic encoders integrated into the fluid head, the arrowFX can precisely monitor and communicate, in real time, the exact position of the fluid head with zero latency.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.