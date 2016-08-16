Miller Camera Support Equipment Debuts Latest Fluid Head and Pedestal Innovations to Chinese Market at BIRTV 2016

BEIJING, AUGUST 16, 2016 — Miller Camera Support Equipment, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, will be displaying the arrowX Series and Combo Live 55 Pedestal to the Chinese market for the first time at the Beijing International Radio, TV & Film Exhibition (BIRTV) 2016 at booth 8A21. Miller will also be showcasing the Compass 23 throughout the show.

“We look forward to attending BIRTV each year because it is an amazing platform for us to exhibit our newest innovations to a diverse and growing market,” says Charles Montesin, global sales and marketing manager, Miller Camera Support Equipment. “We’re excited to showcase our latest features, such as CB PLUS within the arrowX Series, to China. We believe the storytellers here will quickly adapt and make use of it in unique and exciting ways.”

The arrowX Series, which includes the arrowX 3, arrowX 5 and arrowX 7, is the latest addition to Miller’s already popular Arrow range of products. This new series of fluid heads is equipped with CB PLUS, a unique sequential counterbalance design that takes traditional counterbalancing a step forward, resulting in repeatable, accurate and rapid setup. It allows users to work quickly and efficiently by giving them the ability to focus less on finding the right setup and more on the creative aspects of their work. CB PLUS provides a total of 16 positions of counterbalance to choose from. This new feature makes the arrowX Series the ideal choice for any broadcast where frequent and fast re-rigging is required.

All arrowX Fluid Heads provide several additional features, including the ability to remove the clamp stud to easily mount the head on flat-base surfaces, such as sliders. Where extra rigidity is required, a Mitchell Base adaptor can be fitted. Each arrowX model comes with 120mm sliding-plate travel to help quickly rebalance changing camera payloads. Precision pan-tilt movements, supported by ball bearings, help deliver silky smooth starts and fluid, soft-stop actions. Precise floating pan-tilt calliper locks ensure bounce-free on-off locking.

The arrowX 3 boasts a payload range of 1 - 19kg (2.2 - 41.8lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 5+0 pan and tilt drag positions. It is designed for lighter cameras used in ENG, documentaries and EFP applications. The arrowX 5 has a wide payload range from 2 - 21kg (4.4 - 46.2lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 7+0 pan and tilt drag positions. It is designed for larger ENG and EFP applications, including documentaries, drama and television commercials. Finally, the arrowX 7 has a payload range from 6 - 25kg (13.2 - 55.1lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 7+0 pan-and-tilt drag positions. It is designed for heavier rigs, including in-studio and OB applications.

The Combo Live 55 Pedestal is a go-to for live production because of its sturdy design for maximum stability, with reliable and simple-to-use features, making it perfect for live studio applications. With a carry handle for the column and dolly, this compact and portable pedestal range offers an easy setup with column tension control and a safety lock. Its air adjustable column system features a height range of 790 - 1670mm (31.1 - 65.7in) and allows for quick payload balancing. The Combo Live Pedestal Series features precise, smooth low noise in the shot column with a 450mm (17.7in) stroke, an independent dolly wheel axle brake system, multiple wheel positions for linear or radius dolly tracking, 125mm (4.9in) dual ball bearing wheels for quick swivel-turn action and a central hub locking column with adjustable spider arm supports. Finally, the Combo Live 55 Pedestal was built with a 494mm (19.4in) steering wheel, a dolly tracking width of 970mm (38.2in), sturdy adjustable cable guards and a portable hand pump with pressure gauge.

The Compass 23 Fluid Head gives users with the option to add more lenses and rigs without completely going out of the 75 mm price point. It is designed to handle a variety of setups, from those that employ a light rigging with just a camera and a lens, to a full rig with added on monitors, wireless mics, batteries and more, where standout features such as pan and tilt smoothness and multiple counterbalance selection are also required.

To accommodate different setups, the Compass 23 is equipped with 3+0 selectable positions of high-performance drag and four counterbalance positions for payloads from approximately 4kg (8lbs) to 14kg (30lbs). It also has a 120mm sliding camera plate with 60mm travel for perfect balancing. This new fluid head comes equipped with readily accessible controls and illuminated bubble level, superior pan-tilt locks with disc brakes and a replaceable tilt-end rosette.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.