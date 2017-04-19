Miller Camera Support Debuts Skyline 90 Fluid Head for Large Outside Broadcasts at NAB 2017

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 19, 2017 - Miller Camera Support, LLC, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, in collaboration with the Ronford Baker Engineering Company, known for its work with heavy-duty fluid heads and tripods in the cinema industry, announces the Skyline 90 Fluid Head, making its debut at NAB 2017 (Booth C7920). Designed to meet the stringent and rigorous standards presented by challenging environments and condition of Outside Broadcast (OB), the Skyline 90 supports payloads of up to 165 lbs. (75 kg.) and features robust, heavy duty construction.





The Skyline 90 has continuous counterbalance control that ranges from zero to 165 lbs. (75 kg.) at 12 in. (30 cm.) above the centre tilt axis and 15+0 selectable fluid pan-tilt drag positions to ensure the optimum drag for any lens focal length. With a sliding platform featuring 300mm of sliding range that glides smoothly and effortlessly with a full payload, the Skyline 90 easily balances heavy camera loads. It also comes with an auto safety lock to ensure a secure horizontal position when loading or dismantling heavy box lenses. The floating calliper pan and tilt locks with large metal levers can be operated simultaneously with one hand without causing picture disturbance. Two bubble levels located at either side of the head allow for convenient levelling.



"Collaboration with Ronford Baker is an ideal choice for us, as the company, like Miller, provides world-class engineering and design known for its reliability and endurance," says Charles Montesin, global sales and marketing manager, Miller Camera Support Equipment. "The Skyline 90 is the product resulting from the best technological innovations the two companies can deliver. As Miller remains committed to the OB market by supplying fluid heads that achieve its signature 'right feel,' the company will strive to continue bringing together the greatest minds in engineering to create the best products."



At NAB, the Skyline 90 system will be prominently displayed with an OB camera and large box lens to demonstrate its capabilities in OB setups.





About Miller Camera Support Equipment





Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world's leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller's tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world's leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visitwww.millertripods.com.





About Ronford Baker





Ronford-Baker Engineering was formed in 1966 as a collaboration between Ron Ford, who ran a camera rental business and Harry Baker, a talented engineer. Initially set up as a maintenance facility for cameras and associated equipment, Ronford-Baker soon became known as a place to get 'specials' engineered for feature films. These films included "The Clockwork Orange" and "James Bond". One such special request was for an adjustable tripod for the production of "Ryan's Daughter". It needed to survive daily use submerged in the sea.





This internationally patented, and ACADAMY AWARD winning, telescopic 4 tube design developed into a full range now used in all aspects of the film and television industry throughout the World. Ronford-Baker Engineering, led by Harry Baker, designed and developed the first fluid head with variable levels of fluid damping. This Patented design was internationally recognized and as a result received a Technical Oscar.





Ronford-Baker is still owned and run by the same 'family' of hands-on people, who collectively have over 200 years' experience in the design, development, manufacture, service and use of camera support equipment.