Middle Atlantic Products Names 2015 President's Club Award Winners for AV and Broadcast Markets

FAIRFIELD, N.J. -- July 14, 2016 -- Middle Atlantic Products today announced that it presented its 2015 President's Club Awards for AV and broadcast markets during its national sales meeting at InfoComm 2016 in Las Vegas.

"AV and broadcast are two highly competitive markets, and we recognize the strength and perseverance of our partners that continue to raise the bar with their outstanding sales performance," said Rob Riccitelli, vice president of sales, Middle Atlantic Products. "These awards are a testament to their efforts, and we applaud their outstanding performance and achievement."

For exceeding quota in the AV market, Middle Atlantic recognized Excellence Marketing, HWP Company, Milsk Co., Ouzunoff & Associates, Inc., ProMedia; Sigmet Corporation, Pro Tech Marketing, Sound Marketing Central, Sound Marketing East, and Sound Marketing West.

For exceeding quota in the broadcast market, Middle Atlantic named BC Electronic Sales, Dobbs Stanford and Milsk Co. For exceeding quota in the international market, Middle Atlantic named Axxion Consulting.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of the Legrand group since its acquisition in 2011.

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including in particular connectable products enhancing value in use. Legrand reported sales of $5.3 billion in 2015. Legrand has a strong presence in North America, with a portfolio of well-known product lines that include C2G, Cablofil, Electrorack, Luxul, Middle Atlantic, Nuvo, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle Architectural Lighting, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Vantage, Watt Stopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819).

www.legrand.com.

