Middle Atlantic Now Shipping Award-Winning Forward Family of Toolless Rack Options

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Sept. 19, 2019 — Middle Atlantic Products, a brand of Legrand | AV, today announced its industry-recognized Forward installation solutions are now shipping. Built to install today's systems at tomorrow's speed, Forward is designed around an innovative new rackrail and Middle Atlantic's patented universal hole pattern that allow the family's blank and vent panels, cable management, lighting, and other rack solutions to be quickly installed without tools. With Forward, integrators can install everyday rack builds five times faster and with the reliability to ensure a satisfying and positive AV experience.

"When we asked installers where they spend a majority of their time and where they experience the biggest challenges, they told us it was inside the rack," said Paul Dolynchuk, director of product management at Legrand | AV - Middle Atlantic Products. "Using that feedback, we created Forward. The highly anticipated family of options cleverly solves the most time-consuming rack-building tasks — from working in pitch-black spaces, mounting panels, and anchoring unwieldy cabling spaghetti, to dealing with power blips — without ever picking up a drill. Now integrators can release their inner speed demons, building an AV rack system more quickly and efficiently than they ever thought possible."

The Forward accessory and options line addresses the entire system lifecycle and builds upon industry-leading products that integrators have depended on for decades.

The Forward family includes:

• Forward Lighting toollessly mounts in the rack to illuminate the entire workspace, assuring that integrators can work with the best visibility even in the darkest closets.

• Forward Cable Management and Power Bracket Solutions keep cable runs tidy with horizontal and vertical options, while the power bracket simplifies any button power strip installation — eliminating the need for tools.

• Forward Blank and Vent Panels simply click into the new rackrail to achieve optimal rack design in minutes and without needing hardware.

• Forward Small Device Mounting Clamps quickly mount and secure small non-rack mount devices vertically or horizontally using absolutely no hardware.

• Forward UPS base comes preinstalled, saving integrators' backs from lifting and placing the heavy and large unit into the rack.

Further simplifying the design process, Middle Atlantic is also offering a BGR enclosure that comes preconfigured with Forward installation solutions and can be ordered using one simple part number. This preconfigured option gives integrators the assurance of the industry's most trusted AV rack, packed with the benefits of Forward.

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

