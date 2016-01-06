Middle Atlantic Appoints Scott Lowder as Senior Product Manager of Power

FAIRFIELD, N.J. -- Jan. 6, 2016 -- Middle Atlantic Products today announced the appointment of Scott Lowder to the post of senior product manager, power. In this position, Lowder is responsible for the category's long-term sales strategy, optimization of profitability, and growth.

Prior to joining Middle Atlantic, Lowder served as a product manager at ASSA ABLOY and has held senior positions in operations, engineering, and project management at ASSA ABLOY, Sargent Manufacturing, Ingersoll Rand, and Crown Holdings. He holds a bachelor's degree in Liberal Arts from Fairfield University, as well as a bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering and a master's in Finance from UConn.

"Scott brings a wealth of experience to Middle Atlantic," said Timothy Troast, director of product management. "His extensive background affords him a unique perspective in understanding customer challenges to develop strategies and solutions that solve real-world problems in today's A/V systems. Having cross-functional experience in engineering, manufacturing, and operations makes Scott a valuable asset, and we're excited to have him onboard. The combination of his skills, knowledge, and pragmatic approach to product development brings added value to Middle Atlantic, our customers, and the industry."

"Middle Atlantic's reputation in the marketplace is second to none," said Lowder. "We lead the charge with a broad range of products that constitute what great systems are built on. I look forward to collaborating with the team to take our power products to an entirely new level -- making installations simpler, smarter, and more profitable for integrators. I'm thrilled to be part of such a forward-thinking company; customers can anticipate the introduction of some very exciting products -- especially power management solutions -- in the near future."

More information about Middle Atlantic products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of the Legrand group since its acquisition in 2011.

# # #

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth. Legrand reported sales of $6 billion in 2014. Legrand has a strong presence in North America, with a portfolio of well-known product lines that includes C2G, Cablofil, Electrorack, Middle Atlantic, Nuvo, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Quiktron, Vantage, Watt Stopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819). More information is available at www.legrand.com.

PR Link:www.ingearpr.com/MAP/160106MAP.doc

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Follow Middle Atlantic:

Twitter: https://www.linkedin.com/company/middle-atlantic-products-inc.

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/middle-atlantic-products-inc.