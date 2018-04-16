Blackmagic Design introduces newBlackmagic Micro Converter BiDirectional SDI/HDMI

NAB 2018, Las Vegas, USA - April 9, 2018 - Blackmagic Design today introduced Blackmagic Micro Converter BiDirectional SDI/HDMI, an incredibly small pocket size, broadcast quality video converter that simultaneously converts SDI to HDMI and HDMI to SDI in all SD and HD formats up to 1080p60. Blackmagic Micro Converter BiDirectional SDI/HDMI is available now from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide from only US$65.

Blackmagic Micro Converter BiDirectional SDI/HDMI will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2018 booth at #SL216.

The Blackmagic Micro Converter BiDirectional SDI/HDMI converts signals between professional SDI broadcast equipment and HDMI sources such as computers, projectors and big screen televisions. The converter can send different video formats in both directions at the same time. For example, customers could use it to convert NTSC format video from SDI to HDMI in one direction, while simultaneously converting 1080p60 video from HDMI to SDI in the other direction.

Blackmagic Micro Converter BiDirectional SDI/HDMI features professional 3G-SDI connections for working with all SD and HD equipment and formats up to 1080p60, including Level A and B devices. Unlike other small video converters, Blackmagic Micro Converters feature the highest quality broadcast technology, miniaturized into an industrial strength durable metal enclosure. Customers get the same broadcast quality 10-bit video processing found in full size converters. In addition, Blackmagic Micro Converter BiDirectional SDI/HDMI also has SDI re-clocking on the 3G-SDI input which regenerates the SDI video signal, reduces SDI jitter and improves SDI eye pattern before the signal is processed. This allows longer cable lengths and makes them incredibly reliable for use in professional broadcast.

Blackmagic Micro Converter BiDirectional SDI/HDMI can be powered via micro USB from a laptop computer, big screen television or mobile phone battery back. It can also be powered using an optional DC plug pack which supports 110 to 240V AC and comes with 4 different international AC socket adapters so customers can plug them into outlets anywhere in the world.

“The new Blackmagic Micro Converter BiDirectional SDI/HDMI is exciting because it gives customers full 10-bit broadcast quality video processing in an incredibly small design they can take anywhere,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “Plus, it works in both directions with different video formats at the same time, so it’s like getting two converters in one!”

Blackmagic Micro Converters are part of a large family of professional broadcast converters that includes even more advanced models with a massively increased range of features. This range includes 3G, 6G and 12G-SDI models that are compatible with SD, HD and Ultra HD all the way up to high frame rate 2160p60. Blackmagic Mini Converters and Teranex Mini converters feature support for a wide range of connections such as balanced analog and AES/EBU audio, redundant inputs, analog video, optical fiber and more.

Blackmagic Micro Converter BiDirectional SDI/HDMI Key Features

Full size HDMI and 3G-SDI connections for working with all SD and HD formats up to 1080p60.

Durable metal enclosure designed to be rugged enough to use anywhere.

Professional Blackmagic Design broadcast quality 10-bit video processing.

SDI re-clocking on 3G-SDI input to reduce SDI jitter and improve SDI eye pattern.

Blackmagic Micro Converter BiDirectional SDI/HDMI powers via micro USB connection from devices such as laptop computers, phone chargers, and televisions. Optional DC plug pack with external 110V - 240V AC power supply is available.

Blackmagic Micro Converter BiDirectional SDI/HDMI wPSU also powers via micro USB connection or from the included DC plug pack with external 110V - 240V AC power supply.

Availability and Price

Blackmagic Micro Converter BiDirectional SDI/HDMI is available now from US$65 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

