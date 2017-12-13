Michael Hicken Named Chief Financial Officer of National TeleConsultants

National TeleConsultants (NTC), a leading media technology consulting, design and software and systems integration company, announced today that Michael Hicken has been named the company’s Chief Financial Officer.



“We’re thrilled to have Mike join our growing team,” said NTC Managing Partner Eliot Graham. “He brings with him extensive experience in the technology, entertainment, and consumer industries. Mike’s unique perspective adds considerable value to NTC that extends to our customers.”



Prior to joining NTC, Hicken served as CFO of Smartlabs, the parent company of Insteon, designer and manufacturer of connected-home products, and Smarthome, an e-commerce store for home automation products. Hicken also previously served as CFO of Cornerstone Systems, an IBM Premier business partner/value added reseller. He has experience in controller and finance positions at Universal Music Group, Capitol Records, Valentec Wells and APCOA Parking. Hicken holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from California State University, Fullerton.



“I was drawn to this position because of NTC’s reputation for outside-the-box thinking rooted in thorough analysis,” said Hicken. “It’s an honor to support the company’s ongoing growth so that we can continue to deliver the most innovative thinking and sterling service to our customers.”