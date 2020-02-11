MFM’s 2020 CFO Summit to explore Cybersecurity for Today’s Media Business

What are the pressing issues facing media businesses as they navigate the ever-changing issue of cybersecurity? Nicholas Spinks and David Taylor, managing directors at Protiviti, will outline recommendations for addressing cybersecurity issues, and in the event of an attack, the prescribed steps to remediation. Our expert panel has more than 30 years of experience dealing with issues of information security. This is one of the not-to-be missed sessions during the Media Financial Management Association’s (MFM’s) 2020 CFO Summit. The Summit is scheduled for March 5-6 at the Pelican Grand Beach Resort, Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

The challenges around cybersecurity are continually evolving and rapidly changing, requiring media companies to remain vigilant while acting swiftly to mitigate damage should attacks occur. Among the costs associated with a breach are direct loss of revenue and intellectual property; remediation; brand erosion; cybersecurity upgrades; legal expenses; and, for public companies, potential loss of market cap. Our presenters will lead a discussion on why companies must have a comprehensive plan to address potential breaches and what they recommended as a four-step plan for addressing cybersecurity. They will also dig into the details of crisis management planning, while providing insight into how companies can better prepare themselves in the event that the unthinkable does occur.

Now in its 14 year, MFM’s annual CFO Summit provides an exclusive forum with real solutions to the challenges that media CFOs and other senior financial professionals face on a daily basis. Additional topics for the Summit include a media banker’s look at equity and credit markets; cybersecurity concerns; media’s future; local advertising; digital audio and podcasting opportunities; the political advertising outlook; leadership issues; and a CFO roundtable.

Co-chairing this year’s Summit are Doug Lyons, senior vice president, controller and treasurer of The E.W. Scripps Company; Kent Nate, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bonneville International Corporation; and MFM Board member Marie Tedesco, chief financial officer of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Eligible attendees can earn up to 11 CPE credits over the two-day summit.

Additional information about the CFO Summit and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website, at http://www.mediafinance.org/cfo-summit.

