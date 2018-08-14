Helios & Matheson CFO Stuart Benson and Jeana Stanley, VP of Finance for Hearst Corporation, to Co-Chair “Media Outlook 2019” Seminar in NYC

Jeana Stanley, Vice President, Finance for Hearst Corporation, one of the nation's largest diversified media, information and services companies with more than 360 businesses, and Stuart Benson, CFO of Helios & Matheson, a provider of information technology services and solutions and majority owner of MoviePass Inc., the nation’s premier movie-theater subscription service, will co-chair Media Outlook 2019, a seminar offered by Media Financial Management Association (MFM).

The educational seminar, which will address the top challenges and opportunities facing media companies in the coming year, will be held on Wednesday, September 12, from 8 a.m. to Noon at the offices of Lowenstein Sandler LLP, 1251 Avenue of the Americas, in Midtown Manhattan.

More information concerning sessions and experts slated to present at Media Outlook 2019 will be announced in the coming weeks. A registration form and additional details may be found online, at MFM’s website.

“A number of developments on the technological, regulatory, consumer, and economic fronts will pose new challenges as well as new opportunities for traditional and emerging media enterprises,” said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of MFM and BCCA, the media industry’s credit association. “With the help of event co-chairs Stuart Benson, who also led last year’s seminar and Jeana Stanley, Media Outlook 2019 will feature a lineup of sessions and expert presenters to provide the latest insights on how media businesses can offer competitive solutions for creating, delivering and monetizing content in the year ahead.”

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Media Outlook 2019 attendees will be eligible to earn up to four (4) CPE credits.

The registration fee for the event is $99 for individual members of MFM, and $79 for MFM corporate members. Non-members pay a $250 registration fee that includes a one-year trial membership (a savings of up $304). These rates will increase by $25 for registrations received after September 7. More information concerning the event may be online at www.mediafinance.org/media-outlook.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its website: www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at www.bccacredit.com.