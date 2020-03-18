MFM cancels New York Localism Event scheduled for this Thursday, March 19

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) today announced the cancellation of its New York City Localism event set for Thursday, March 19, at the Hearst Tower in New York City. MFM will provide notification if, and when, the event on political advertising featuring Paul Winn, Partner, Advertising Analytics, is rescheduled. Planning for the organization’s 60 Annual Media Finance Focus, in Los Angeles, is continuing. MFM will keep its members apprised of any changes.

“New guidance from our federal government confirmed our plans to cancel our Localism events planned for this week,” Mary M. Collins, president, and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. “Additionally, while we are continuing with planning for our 2020 Media Finance Focus event in Los Angeles, we are mindful that this situation is fluid and may require us to change our approach. As such, we will continue regular communications with our members, sponsors, and supporters.”

