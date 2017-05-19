MFM-BCCA Announces 2017 Rainmaker and Working Capital Awards Recipients

MFM - the Media Financial Management Association, and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association, announced recipients of the association’s 2017 membership awards.

Receiving MFM-BCCA’s Rainmaker Award, which is given in recognition of a member whose efforts and contributions have helped the Association grow, are:



Brett Fennell, SVP/CFO, Cox Media Group;

Lori Locke, VP/Controller, Gannett Co.;

Alison Young, Sr. Director and Global Process Owner Order to Cash, The E.W. Scripps Company

Receiving MFM-BCCA’s Working Capital Award, which is given in recognition of a member who has made significant contributions to help the Association achieve its goals, are:

Stephen Hall, VP & Controller, GateHouse Media;

Kaila Mitchell, Manager of Operations & Business Planning, WTVD-TV/ABC;

Ana Townsend, Assistant Controller, Bonten Media Group; and

Julian Young, VP & Controller, Cumulus Media.

This year’s award winners will be honored during a reception sponsored by Broadcast Music, Inc.® (BMI®) the global leader in rights management, during Media Finance Focus 2017, the association’s 57th annual conference, which will be held in Orlando May 22-24. The BMI event, which is scheduled for Tuesday evening, May 23, will feature a performance by Striking Matches artists Sarah Zimmermann and Justin Davis.

Media Finance Focus 2017serves as the primary source of professional education for business and credit management executives in the media industry, including its newspaper, television, radio, cable, online, mobile and other digital media enterprises.

About Media Finance Focus 2017

MFM-BCCA’s 57th annual conferencewill feature presentations from over 150 industry experts, who will provide the latest information on accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments affecting the media industry. BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will also provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals. Media Finance Focus 2017 will also offer a number of formal and informal networking activities that are designed to foster idea-sharing and will host an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements.

The New Media Internal Auditors (NMIA) is co-locating its 2017 meeting with Media Finance Focus 2017, providing its members an opportunity to participate in sessions offered by both events. Media Finance Focus 2017 is also collaborating with the Media Industry Tax Group to offer a full track of tax-related topics of interest to the media industry’s tax professionals.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Registered participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2017 and an online registration form may be found on the conference website: www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.