MFM Accepting Nominations for 2018 Steve McIntosh Memorial Scholarship, Program Covers Major Expenses for Attending Industry's Annual Media Finance Conference

Northfield, IL, January 11, 2018 – The Board of Directors for the Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is currently accepting applications for the 2018 Steve McIntosh Memorial Scholarship. Now in its seventh year, the scholarship will cover registration and hotel expenses associated with attending Media Finance Focus 2018, the 58th annual conference for MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association, which will be held at May 21-23 at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Arlington, VA.

Steve McIntosh was vice president & general manager of Belo Advertising’s Customer Services unit until his sudden and unexpected death in April of 2011. An active member of both MFM and BCCA and a forward-thinking member of the media industry, he had been named one of MFM and BCCA’s “People to Watch” earlier that year.

MFM’s board of directors established the scholarship to honor McIntosh’s many contributions to the industry and to help inspire rising stars in the media industry's financial departments. Eligible applicants are those employed by a media provider (defined as any company eligible for MFM industry membership), have fewer than five years’ industry experience as of February 16, 2018, the application deadline, and are under 35 years of age. Individuals who have received a conference scholarship from MFM in the past are not eligible; both members and non-members are encouraged to apply.

“The Steve McIntosh Scholarship provides a rising star in the media industry, perhaps someone who might not otherwise be able to attend our annual conference, the opportunity to participate in the industry’s premiere educational event for media finance professionals,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “Seeing how well this program has met its goals of helping a new generation of young professionals adopt Steve’s passion for excellence in the work we do, the MFM board has been unanimous in its support for this tribute honoring a truly exceptional individual.”

Only completed applications received by 5 PM EST on February 16, 2018, will be considered. The scholarship committee will review completed applications and make their decisions based on the applicant’s background, resume, and letter of recommendation. All applicants will be notified of the committee’s decision by email on or before March 6. Complete details and an application form can be found at: https://www.mediafinancefocus.org/mcintosh-scholarship-.

About Media Finance Focus 2018

Media Finance Focus 2018 will feature presentations from over 150 industry experts, who will provide timely information on topics relevant to media industry finance professionals, including accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments and internal audit. BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals. The event will also offer formal and informal networking activities to foster idea-sharing and will host an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements. Registered participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2017 may be found on the conference website.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.