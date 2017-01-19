MFM Accepting Nominations for 2017 Steve McIntosh Memorial Scholarship

The Board of Directors for the Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is currently accepting applications for the 2017 Steve McIntosh Memorial Scholarship. Now in its sixth year, the scholarship will cover the major expenses associated with attending Media Finance Focus 2017, the 57thannual conference for MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. Themed Magic of Media, the conference will be held at May 22-24 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress.

Steve McIntosh was vice president & general manager of Belo Advertising’s Customer Services unit until his sudden and unexpected death in April of 2011. An active member of both MFM and BCCA and a forward-thinking member of the media industry, he had been named one of MFM and BCCA’s “People To Watch” earlier that year.

MFM’s board of directors established the scholarship to honor McIntosh’s many contributions to the industry and to help inspire rising stars in the media industry's financial departments. Eligible applicants are those employed by a media provider, have fewer than five years’ industry experience as of February 17, 2017, the application deadline, and are under 35 years of age. Both members and non-members are encouraged to apply. Complete details and an application form can be found at: http://www.mediafinancefocus.org/mcintosh-scholarship-

“Since its inception in 2012, The Steve McIntosh Scholarship has met the MFM Board’s objective of providing an industry rising star who might not otherwise be able to attend the opportunity to participate in the Association’s annual management conference,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “Having had the chance to work alongside Steve and see how much he loved sharing knowledge with his peers and mentoring industry newcomers, I am sure he would be very proud of how this scholarship has helped to carry on that important work.”

Only completed applications received by 5 PM EST on February 17, 2017, will be considered. The Association’s scholarship committee will review those applications and make its decision based on the applicant’s background, resume, and letter of recommendation. All applicants will be notified of the committee’s decision by March 15.

About Media Finance Focus 2017:

MFM-BCCA’s 57th annual conference will feature presentations from over 150 industry experts, who will provide the latest information on accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments affecting the media industry. BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will also provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals.

Media Finance Focus 2017 will also offer a number of formal and informal networking activities that are designed to foster idea-sharing and will host an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements.

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is co-locating its 2017 meeting with Media Finance Focus 2017, providing its members an opportunity to participate in sessions offered by both events. Media Finance Focus 2017 is also collaborating with the Media Industry Tax Group to offer a full track of tax-related topics of interest to the media industry’s tax professionals.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Registered participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2017 and an online registration form may be found on the conference website: www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.