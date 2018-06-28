Media Financial Management Association Announces 2018-2019 Officers and Board Members

Northfield, IL, June 28, 2018 – Media Financial Management Association (MFM) today announced the 2018-2019 officers and newly elected board members for the association and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. Effective July 1, the officers for the MFM-BCCA Board of Directors are:

• Chair: Cindy Pekrul, SVP & Deputy Controller, Turner;

• President: Mary M. Collins, President and CEO, MFM/BCCA;

• Vice Chair/Conference Chair: Ralph Bender, CFO, Manship Media;

• Secretary/Conference co-Chair: Melissa Mitchell, Corporate Controller, Bonneville International;

• Treasurer: David Bochenek, SVP/CAO, Sinclair Broadcast Group; and

• Immediate Past Chair: Robert Damon, President, Damon Strategic Consulting.

The newly elected members to the MFM-BCCA Board of Directors for a three-year term are:

• Marcus Anjewierden, Chief Internal Audit Executive, Deseret Management Corporation;

• Tracy A. Clark, Director of Finance, Hearst Television;

• Lori Locke, Vice President and Corporate Controller, Gannett Co., Inc.;

• Duane Polodna, Senior Vice President and CFO, BH Media Group;

• Antonella Ricciardi, Senior Vice President and Controller, AMC Networks Inc.; and

• Marie Tedesco, CFO, Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.

In addition, Edward Mockus, Director of Ad Sales Credit & Collections for Discovery, has been appointed to serve as BCCA’s Representative to the 2018-2019 MFM-BCCA Board of Directors.

Members of the MFM-BCCA Board who were previously elected to serve or complete a three-year term are:

• Matt Askins, Partner, Ernst & Young LLP;

• Stuart Benson, Chief Financial Officer, Helios and Matheson;

• Dave Bestler, EVP/CFO, Hubbard Radio;

• Lori Brock, Vice President, Finance, Meredith Local Media Group;

• John Giraldo, SVP Global Controller, NBCUniversal;

• Laura Graves, SVP Operations and Business Planning, WLS-TV/ABC/Disney;

• Stephen Hall, VP Finance, Central US, GateHouse Media;

• Brian A. Ignatowski, VP, Controllership, Disney Financial Services/ESPN

• Glenn Krieg, CFO, Morgan Murphy Media;

• Paul Nesterovsky, VP Tax, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.;

• John Sanders, Principal, Bond & Pecaro; and

• Jeana Stanley, VP, Finance, Hearst Television.

“Despite their demanding roles, these leaders in the financial management community are making time to ensure their industry colleagues have the resources that make them more valuable employees. We are very grateful for their service and commitment to MFM and BCCA,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “Their insights and participation are vital for shaping and implementing educational programs and services that respond to the current and emerging needs of the industry’s financial community.”

Collins added, “We also extend our appreciation to our outgoing Board Members, who have agreed to continue their involvement as members of our Advisory Committee.”

Outgoing Board Members, who will serve on the MFM Advisory Committee for a two-year term, are Mike Lavey, SVP/Corporate Controller, tronc, Inc; Dawn Sciarrino, Managing Member, Sciarrino & Shubert, PLLC; Suzanne Tuxill, Corporate Controller, Salem Media Group; and Bill Waters, CEO, Swift Communications. Serving their second year on the Advisory Board are past Board members Scott Jenkins, Americas Collection Director, Disney Financial Services; Ed O’Connor, Director of Operations & Financial Planning, WTVD-TV/ABC-Disney; and C. Robin Szabo, President, Szabo Associates Inc.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its website. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available on its website.