Megacable becomes newest SCTE•ISBE Corporate Alliance Partner

January 27, 2020 (Exton, PA)—Megacable, a Mexican cable operator that pioneered the introduction of broadband internet in Latin America, joined the SCTE•ISBE Corporate Alliance Partner (CAP) program to increase workforce training, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), announced today.

“Our ability to build a well-trained workforce helps us launch services that bring new opportunities to our subscribers,” said Raymundo Fernandez Pendones, COO for Megacable. “By partnering with SCTE•ISBE, we’re increasing the knowledge and the skills that are essential to network performance and customer satisfaction.”

Megacable will utilize SCTE•ISBE’s growing list of Spanish-language training and certification resources designed to boost technical expertise across operator infrastructure and around residential installation. Megacable is the sixth cable system operator to reach a training agreement with SCTE•ISBE for Spanish language educational resources and joins a roster of 51 SCTE•ISBE Corporate Alliance Partners. SCTE•ISBE’s Latin American training partner, TVC, was instrumental in executing the agreement.

“Megacable has become a leader in harnessing the vast power of broadband by focusing on service excellence and future opportunities,” said Matt Aden, vice president, Sales and Operations for SCTE•ISBE. “We look forward to providing them with the in-depth, interactive training that is helping the industry optimize workforce expertise, equipping employees for the future, and improving customer satisfaction and ROI.”

SCTE•ISBE is on track to increase its Spanish language portfolio to 30 training courses and certifications within the next year. Courses currently available address broadband and wireless installation and maintenance, DOCSIS 3.1installation, Internet of Things, cybersecurity, and other vital areas. SCTE•ISBE will introduce more than a dozen new Spanish language course offerings addressing coax and optical contruction, proactive network maintenance (PNM), critical facilities, and other topics, in the near future. A complete list is available at https://www.scte.org/cala.

A true strategic partnership between corporations and SCTE•ISBE, the CAP program enables operators, vendors and contractors of all sizes to boost visibility and results by influencing training roadmaps that build workforce expertise, shaping industry standards, and leveraging the shared experiences of other partners. Charter Spectrum, Comcast, Cox, Liberty Global, Cisco, and CommScope are among 52 corporate partners in the program. Additional information is available at www.scte.org/cap and by contacting cap@scte.org.