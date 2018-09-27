SuiteLife Systems and Mediaproxy Partner to Deliver Advanced Transmission Monitoring

Mediaproxy, the leading provider of software-based IP broadcast solutions, has announced a new partnership with SuiteLife Systems, the advanced Manage, Monitoring and Control solutions provider based in Los Angeles, CA. The bi-directional integration enhances the monitoring confidence levels of enterprise scale content management.

Mediaproxy develops compliance recording systems for broadcasters worldwide. Its premier technology, LogServer, provides real-time compliance monitoring, reporting, and incident management of multiple channels by uniting access to all broadcast sources via IP. Once logged and stored in a proxy format, content can be retrieved for reconciliation using the intuitive HTML5-based Mediaproxy LogPlayer.

The integration of LogServer, with key functions of SuiteLife System’s flagship MMC application SLS Axess, will deliver unprecedented versatility to maintain the highest level of transmission service and user experience. The integration connects Axess events and alerts directly into LogServer. Those will be available in LogPlayer for reconciliation against recorded archives and correlation to secondary events.

In addition, users of Axess will now have direct access to recorded archives on LogServer systems via the Axess Operator Visual Interface (OVI) dashboard. The SLS Axess OVI is a graphics object-oriented screen that is customized by the user to show signal or data flow, equipment layout, signal and routing configurations and operational variables, including alarms, warning messages, status and control conditions.

“Our philosophy is simple - to enable the interface to devices and subsystems and bring our customers the most comprehensive management solution available,” said Nigel Brownett, President of SuiteLife Systems. “This is exactly what our technical alliance with Mediaproxy helps us achieve. As software-defined workflows continue to replace older, limited technologies, we seek out technology partnerships with other market leaders to empower our clients with highly functional, seamless solutions. Furthermore, Mediaproxy is more than a market leader, the company is also an innovative thinker in how technology can support new and advanced solutions, and this collaboration is a great advantage for the clients of both our companies.”

Erik Otto, CEO of Mediaproxy, added “Integrating LogServer with Axess offers tremendous possibilities enabling customers to benefit from the power and flexibility of an enhanced solution. The ability for our customers to easily monitor and rapidly respond to any outgoing and off-air sources is vital to maintaining the highest levels of consumer experience and compliance with regulations on the multiplicity of distribution platforms and territories. Partnering with SuiteLife Systems and their mission critical management tool allows us together to stay one step ahead of the evolving needs of OTT and broadcast operators and their subscribers worldwide.”